Iowa Hawkeyes offer 3-star 2025 QB from Massachusetts

The Iowa Hawkeyes have identified a potential signal-caller of the future they like in the 2025 class.

The Hawkeye coaching staff and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz extended an offer to class of 2025 quarterback Blake Hebert out of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound quarterback has a nice list of offers already. In addition to the Hawkeyes, he holds offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Hebert is ranked as a three-star recruit per 247Sports. The recruiting service rates Hebert as the No. 19 quarterback and the top player from Massachusetts in the 2025 class.

Evaluating Hebert’s tape, it seems like he’s a good blend of pocket-passer with some mobility. Back on National Signing Day, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz discussed how mobility at the quarterback position would factor into the Hawkeyes’ plans.

“You see more of that, but I don’t think anybody would turn down Brady or Elway, either, like if you had one of those guys. We won a lot of games with Nate, who was not the most mobile guy, and then Spencer, we won a lot of games and had good success with him in ’20. Our offensive numbers were good in ’20.

“You do things based on—but one thing I do know, the quarterback, whether he’s mobile or not mobile, has got to be able to make some throws. If he can’t do that, it’s going to be tough. You think about a guy like Beathard, you had the best of both worlds,” Ferentz said.

As you’ll see below, Hebert can absolutely make some throws. Plus, he’s got the mobility to buy himself some extra time in the pocket.

Here’s a look at Hebert’s Hudl tape. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Blake Hebert's Recruiting Profile

247Sports rating: Three-star recruit, No. 19 quarterback, No. 1 player from Massachusetts

Vitals

Hometown Lawrence, Mass. Projected Position QB Height 6-3 Weight 215 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 11

Offers

Iowa

Boston College

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nebraska

North Carolina

Ole Miss

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire