Iowa Hawkeyes offer 3-star 2025 QB from Massachusetts
The Iowa Hawkeyes have identified a potential signal-caller of the future they like in the 2025 class.
The Hawkeye coaching staff and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz extended an offer to class of 2025 quarterback Blake Hebert out of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass.
The 6-foot-3, 215 pound quarterback has a nice list of offers already. In addition to the Hawkeyes, he holds offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Hebert is ranked as a three-star recruit per 247Sports. The recruiting service rates Hebert as the No. 19 quarterback and the top player from Massachusetts in the 2025 class.
Evaluating Hebert’s tape, it seems like he’s a good blend of pocket-passer with some mobility. Back on National Signing Day, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz discussed how mobility at the quarterback position would factor into the Hawkeyes’ plans.
“You see more of that, but I don’t think anybody would turn down Brady or Elway, either, like if you had one of those guys. We won a lot of games with Nate, who was not the most mobile guy, and then Spencer, we won a lot of games and had good success with him in ’20. Our offensive numbers were good in ’20.
“You do things based on—but one thing I do know, the quarterback, whether he’s mobile or not mobile, has got to be able to make some throws. If he can’t do that, it’s going to be tough. You think about a guy like Beathard, you had the best of both worlds,” Ferentz said.
As you’ll see below, Hebert can absolutely make some throws. Plus, he’s got the mobility to buy himself some extra time in the pocket.
Here’s a look at Hebert’s Hudl tape. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.
Blake Hebert's Recruiting Profile
247Sports rating: Three-star recruit, No. 19 quarterback, No. 1 player from Massachusetts
Vitals
Hometown
Lawrence, Mass.
Projected Position
QB
Height
6-3
Weight
215
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 11
Offers
Iowa
Boston College
Connecticut
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Nebraska
North Carolina
Ole Miss
Pittsburgh
Rutgers
Virginia
Virginia Tech
After an amazing call with @CoachBFerentz I am very excited to have received an offer from the University of Iowa!! @HawkeyeFootball @M2_QBacademy @CCRaider_FBall @BxB_training371 #ETC pic.twitter.com/3gM0ohMYIG
— Blake Hebert (@BlakeHeberttt) May 11, 2023
