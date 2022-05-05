Iowa Hawkeyes offer 3-star 2023 TE George Burhenn out of Indiana

George Burhenn, a three-star tight end according to 247Sports out of Mount Vernon High School in Indiana, picked up an offer from Iowa. He joins Anderson County High School wide receiver Bryson Vowell as the Hawkeyes’ most recent offers.

247Sports rates Burhenn as the country’s No. 37 tight end and as the No. 12 player from Indiana. Burhenn is the fifth tight end to be offered by the Hawkeyes in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 205 pound Indiana product joins Mac Markway, Jackson Carver, Zach Ortwerth and Jackson McGohan as 2023 tight ends that have earned an Iowa offer.

Burhenn’s recruitment has picked up steam over the last several weeks. Burhenn also holds offers Air Force, Ball State, Iowa State, Nevada and Ohio. All of his offers have come since April 18.

HawkeyeReport’s Blair Sanderson reported that Burhenn caught 28 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns last season with Mount Vernon High School. Sanderson also caught up with Burhenn to discuss his offer from Iowa.

“It’s been crazy. It’s just a dream come true with all of this happening,” Burhenn said. – Sanderson, HawkeyeReport.

It’s great to see Burhenn’s recruitment starting to take flight and his offer from the Hawkeyes should only help reinforce that. Adding Burhenn would ceratinly make the Hawkeyes’ 2023 quarterback commit Marco Lainez III happy. For Lainez, Burhenn would represent a big-bodied target in the passing game.

Iowa also holds commitments from EDGE Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, defensive back John Nestor and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.

Here’s a glimpse at Burhenn’s Hudl tape from his junior season.

247Sports rating

Three-star recruit / No. 37 tight end / No. 12 player from Indiana

Vitals

Hometown Mount Vernon, Ind. Projected Position TE Height 6-5 Weight 205 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 3

Offers

Iowa

Air Force

Ball State

Iowa State

Nevada

Ohio

Twitter

After a great talk with @CoachK_Bell I’m am extremely excited to say that I have received an offer from The University of Iowa!! @CoachK_Bell @TylerBarnesIOWA @Abdul_Hodge @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/0WThMCMEXf — George Burhenn (@GeorgeBurhenn) May 4, 2022

