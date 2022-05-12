Iowa Hawkeyes offer 3-star 2023 offensive tackle Christopher Terek

Iowa is back active in the 2023 class, offering offensive tackle Christopher Terek out of Glenbard West High School in Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 295 pound offensive tackle is regarded as a three-star prospect according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

According to 247Sports, Terek is the nation’s No. 116 offensive tackle and Illinois’ No. 40 player. The 247Sports composite rankings see Terek ranked as the nation’s No. 891 player, No. 79 offensive tackle and No. 21 player from Illinois.

247Sports reports 20 offers for Terek, including nine Power Five offers. In addition to Iowa, Power Five programs Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin have offered.

Terek also holds offers from Air Force, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Kent State, Maine, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, South Dakota, Southern Illinois and Western Michigan.

Hawkeye Nation’s Rob Howe caught up with Terek to discuss his offer from Iowa. Terek impressed at the Hawkeyes’ summer camp last year, but there were concerns about his weight. When Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett got a look at him during Tuesday’s workout, he saw a player that had trimmed down from 352 to 295 pounds. Combined with his impressive showing last summer, it was enough to convince the Iowa staff to extend the offer.

The Hawkeyes currently possess the nation’s No. 15 class according to 247Sports and ESPN, the No. 18 class according to Rivals, the No. 24 class according to On3. The class currently includes quarterback Marco Lainez III, defensive end and EDGE Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, defensive back John Nestor and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.

Adding Terek to pair with Jones along the offensive line would be terrific news for the Hawkeyes. HawkeyeReport’s Tom Kakert and Blair Sanderson believe that will be the case. The pair of Iowa reporters for Rivals both issued FutureCasts for Terek to land with the Hawkeyes.

Here’s a look at Terek’s junior season Hudl highlights from Glenbard West High School.

Recruiting profile

Christopher Terek’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 40 116 Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite 3 891 79 21

Vitals

Hometown Glen Ellyn, Ill. Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 295 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 10

Offers

Iowa

Air Force

Boston College

Central Michigan

Duke

Eastern Michigan

Illinois

Illinois State

Iowa State

Kansas

Kent State

Miami (Ohio)

Michigan

Northern Illinois

South Dakota

Southern Illinois

Vanderbilt

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

Twitter

