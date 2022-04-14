Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg

Iowa and head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery aren’t wasting any time letting class of 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg know how much they like his game. The Hawkeyes offered the 6-foot-8, 195 pound wing from Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine.

It’s obviously very early in the 2025 cycle and Flagg just finished up his freshman season. As a result, there aren’t really any player recruiting rankings to look at yet. Still, the Iowa offer and recent interest from Michigan and UCLA shows the power-five ability coaching staffs feel Flagg possesses.

247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London wrote a get-to-know piece on Flagg back in January.

Class of 2025 forward Cooper Flagg has emerged as a player to keep on the radar. Flagg plays his high school ball at Nokomis Regional School in Newport Maine. At 6-foot-7 Flagg brings a lot of versatility and length on both sides of the ball and is already off to a hot start to his high school career. “The biggest takeaway so far is playing against the better people in the area,” he said. “Going through middle school there wasn’t really much competition but now it’s the maximum competition around the area.” – London, 247Sports.

London noted that Flagg will also play AAU for Maine United. After the Hawkeyes offered, UCLA extended an offer to Flagg two days later. According to 247Sports, Flagg also holds offers from Bryant and Albany.

Iowa men’s basketball is set to look different in the 2022-23 season. That’s guaranteed after the departures of standout sophomore forward Keegan Murray to the 2022 NBA draft and longtime sharpshooter Jordan Bohannon.

Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery will also be looking to replace transfer portal defections in guard Austin Ash, guard Joe Toussaint and forward Josh Ogundele. The Hawkeyes signed a pair in the 2022 class, three-star Brewster Academy point guard Dasonte Bowen and three-star Abraham Lincoln High School shooting guard Josh Dix.

Projecting forward, Iowa has a commitment from four-star, class of 2023 power forward Owen Freeman of Bradley-Bourbonnais High School in Bradley, Ill.

Here’s a look at Flagg’s game courtesy of SLAM.

Vitals

Hometown Newport, Maine Projected Position SF Height 6-8 Weight 195 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on April 11

Offers

Iowa

UCLA

Albany

Bryant

Twitter

I am blessed to receive a offer from coach McCaffery and the rest of the staff at the university of Iowa! pic.twitter.com/VboLAy7MNH — Cooper (@Cooper_Flagg) April 11, 2022

Current 2023 commits

Owen Freeman – 6-foot-10, 220 pound power forward

