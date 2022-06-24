Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 TE Carter Nelson out of Nebraska

Iowa identified another big-bodied pass catcher it would like to add to its lineage of great tight ends. The Hawkeyes offered 6-foot-4, 205 pound tight end Carter Nelson out of Ainsworth High School in Nebraska.

According to On3, Nelson is a three-star recruit, the nation’s No. 22 tight end and the top player from the state of Nebraska in the 2024 class. Rivals also rates Nelson as a three-star prospect.

With the Iowa offer, Nelson now has scholarship offers from the Hawkeyes, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Nebraska. Nelson does have one Rivals FutureCast in from HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan on May 11 to commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

According to Ainsworth High School’s MaxPreps stats, Nelson was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver last season. He hauled in 28 grabs for 511 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during his sophomore season. Nelson also averaged an impressive 18.3 yards per catch with a long of 64 yards. Nelson also added 34 tackles and five tackles for loss in eight games.

The Hawkeyes are already off to a great start in the 2024 class. Iowa has commitments from four in-state recruits. According to 247Sports, that list includes four-star interior offensive lineman Cody Fox of East Buchanan High School, three-star linebacker Cam Buffington of Winfield-Mt. Union High School, three-star athlete Derek Weisskopf of Williamsburg High School and three-star athlete Preston Ries of Monticello High School.

Fox is rated as the nation’s No. 5 interior offensive lineman, Buffington is ranked as the No. 23 linebacker and Weisskopf and Ries are listed as the country’s No. 51 and No. 56 athletes, respectively.

Here’s a look at some of Nelson’s Hudl highlights at Ainsworth High School. It really showcases all of the different skill sets he brings to the gridiron: his ability to operate with physicality as a run-blocker, his defensive work, and, of course some pass catching. Plus, a look at his full recruiting profile is attached below.

On3, Rivals recruiting ranking

On3: Three-star recruit / No. 22 tight end / No. 1 player from Nebraska

Rivals: Three-star recruit

Vitals

Hometown Ainsworth, Neb. Projected Position TE Height 6-4 Weight 205 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on June 24

Offers

Iowa

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Nebraska

Twitter

Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Iowa!! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/JiheYynCrQ — Carter Nelson (@Carter83854638) June 24, 2022

