Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 TE Christian Bentancur out of Illinois

As spring practices roll on in Iowa City, the Hawkeye coaching staff continues to target talented playmakers across the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

Christian Bentancur earned an offer from Iowa on Thursday. The 6-foot-5, 240 pound tight end is from Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Ill. Bentancur recorded 53 receptions for 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns during his sophomore season at Marian Central Catholic High School.

According to 247Sports, Bentancur is the nation’s No. 235 player in the 2024 class, the No. 14 tight end and the fifth-best player from the state of Illinois. The offer from the Hawkeyes represents Bentancur’s seventh offer and seventh power-five offer.

In addition to Iowa, Bentancur possesses offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and Washington according to 247Sports. Iowa State was first to offer Bentancur on March 30 and the other six programs have offered in the two weeks since.

The Hawkeyes currently have two commitments in their 2024 class. Those commitments are from four-star interior offensive lineman Cody Fox and three-star linebacker Cam Buffington. According to 247Sports, Fox is the nation’s No. 188 player overall in the 2024 class, the 10th-best interior offensive lineman and the top recruit from the state of Iowa. 247Sports rates Buffington as the country’s No. 18 linebacker and the No. 2 player from Iowa.

With just the two commitments, Iowa currently has the No. 4 class nationally in the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports and Rivals. A commitment from Bentancur would go a long way toward solidifying Iowa’s 2024 class as one of the country’s best. Here’s a look at Bentancur’s Hudl tape from his sophomore season.

