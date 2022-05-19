Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 recruit Kennedy Urlacher, son of former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher

The Iowa Hawkeyes have officially offered class of 2024 defensive back Kennedy Urlacher. The last name may ring a bell to many as he is the son of former Chicago Bears and future Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Urlacher is early along in the recruiting process as a member of the 2024 class. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. The defensive back currently attends Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz.

According to 247Sports, Urlacher is a three-star recruit, the nation’s No. 56 cornerback and the No. 19 player from the state of Arizona in the 2024 cycle.

His father recently discussed Kennedy’s recruitment with CBS Chicago’s Marshall Harris.

“He’s getting a lot of hype because of his size and his ability. He’s athletic. The thing I like about him is that he’s knowledgeable. He works his tail off in the weight room. But the kid is smart. He actually thinks I know something about football. For a couple of years, he thought I was a complete idiot.

“So it’s nice having him ask me questions about football. Good questions too, coverage questions. Things that, if you didn’t play football, you wouldn’t understand. So it’s nice to see him ask, what I think, are good questions. Athletically he’s there and he busts his butt every single day, which I appreciate,” Brian Urlacher said of his son Kennedy Urlacher.

The other schools interested in Urlacher are much more local to him than the Hawkeyes, although Iowa is the biggest offer to come through to this point. Urlacher has also received offers from Arizona, New Mexico and Northern Arizona.

New Mexico offered all the way back on Sept. 8, 2020. Arizona and Northern Arizona offered on March 29, 2021, and June 10, 2021, respectively.

Iowa currently has four in-state players committed in the 2024 class: offensive lineman Cody Fox out of East Buchanan High School, linebacker Cam Buffington out of Winfield-Mt. Union High School, athlete Derek Weisskopf out of Williamsburg High School and athlete Preston Ries out of Monticello High School.

According to 247Sports, the Hawkeyes’ current set of commits comprise the nation’s No. 2 class. Rivals and On3 currently rank Iowa’s 2024 class as the country’s No. 3 class.

Here’s a look at Urlacher’s freshman season Hudl highlights from the 2020 season at Chandler High School.

