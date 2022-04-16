Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 RB Jordan Marshall out of Ohio

Iowa has been busy on the 2024 recruiting trail thus far this spring. In recent weeks, the Hawkeyes offered athlete Caleb Benning out of Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., and in-state athlete Derek Weisskopf from Williamsburg High School.

Now, Iowa has extended offers to 2024 tight end Christian Bentancur from Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Ill., and 2024 running back Jordan Marshall out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Marshall is regarded as one of the premiere running backs in the 2024 cycle and one of the best players overall. According to 247Sports, Marshall is a four-star running back, the nation’s No. 187 player, the No. 9 running back and Ohio’s fourth-best player in the 2024 class.

On3 rates Marshall as a three-star running back, the nation’s No. 218 player overall, the No. 18 running back and Ohio’s No. 8 player. In the On3 consensus rankings, the 5-foot-11, 190 pound running back is regarded as the No. 269 player nationally, the No. 21 running back and the No. 9 player from the state of Ohio. Lastly, Rivals lists Marshall as a three-star prospect and the No. 10 player from the Buckeye State.

According to 247Sports, Iowa represents Marshall’s 11th offer and his seventh power-five offer. Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Vanderbilt comprise Marshall’s other power-five offers. The Illinois native has also been offered by Akron, Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

Here’s a look at Marshall’s sophomore season highlights courtesy of his Hudl tape.

Recruiting profile

Jordan Marshall’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 187 4 9 Rivals 3 N/A 10 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 218 8 18 247 Composite 3 N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Cincinnati, Ohio Projected Position RB Height 5-11 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on April 14

Offers

Iowa

Akron

Cincinnati

Georgia Tech

Kentucky

Louisville

Miami (Ohio)

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Toledo

Vanderbilt

Story continues

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1