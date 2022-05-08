Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 DE Kamarion Franklin out of Mississippi
The Iowa Hawkeyes have offered defensive end Kamarion Franklin, a 2024 recruit coming from Lake Cormorant High School in Mississippi. Coming in at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, the defensive end is a consensus four-star recruit.
Franklin is a sophomore currently and boasts an impressive list of offers and accolades. He earned an invite to the Under Armour All-American and that’s likely just the start for the 2024 recruit.
Rivals lists Franklin as the No. 235 player nationally, the 4th-best player from Mississippi and the No. 21 overall defensive end nationally. On3 has Franklin boasting the top spot as the best recruit out of the state of Mississippi and the No. 2 defensive end in the country. They also have Franklin as the No. 10 class of 2024 prospect overall.
Per 247Sports composite rankings, Franklin is the No. 2 recruit out of Mississippi and the 12th-best defensive end in the country for the class of 2024. 247Sports places Franklin as the No. 118 recruit for his class.
Franklin has not committed yet, but his list of offers is extensive and includes quite a few teams from the Power Five conferences. To go along with the Hawkeyes, a few other headline offers are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas to name a handful.
Iowa has been churning out productive defensive linemen such as AJ Epenesa, Chauncey Golston, and Daviyon Nixon over the last few years. All three of them are currently on NFL rosters and provide a pedigree to show recruits what they can become at Iowa. Franklin has the potential to join the list of Hawkeyes that have come to Iowa City and developed into next level talent.
Here is a look at the Hudl highlights of Kamarion Franklin’s sophomore season at Lake Cormorant High School.
