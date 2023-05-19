Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 ATH out of Miami

Josh Helmer
·2 min read

Kelton Copeland and the Iowa Hawkeyes have found another skill piece they like in the 2024 class.

Iowa offered three-star athlete Jayquan Reid from Miami Southridge. Per MaxPreps, Reid finished the 2022 season with 45 grabs for 593 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 105 yards.

247Sports rates Reid as a three-star recruit, as the nation’s No. 122 athlete and as the No. 160 player from the state of Florida in the 2024 class. Meanwhile, Rivals also gives Reid a three-star rating.

In addition to Iowa, Reid currently holds offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Florida Memorial, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Grambling State, James Madison, Marshall, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, Toledo, UAB, UCF, Western Carolina, and Western Michigan.

Here’s a look at Reid’s junior season Hudl tape. Plus, a look at his full recruiting profile below.

Jayquan Reid's Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

N/A

160

122

Rivals

3

N/A

N/A

N/A

ESPN

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

On3 Recruiting

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

247 Composite

N/A

NA

N/A

N/A

 

Vitals

Hometown

Miami, Fla.

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-0

Weight

170

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 18

Offers

  • Iowa

  • Appalachian State

  • Central Michigan

  • Florida Atlantic

  • Florida International

  • Florida Memorial

  • Georgia Southern

  • Georgia State

  • Grambling State

  • James Madison

  • Marshall

  • Massachusetts

  • Middle Tennessee State

  • Toledo

  • UAB

  • UCF

  • Western Carolina

  • Western Michigan

Twitter

