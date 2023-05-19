Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 ATH out of Miami

Kelton Copeland and the Iowa Hawkeyes have found another skill piece they like in the 2024 class.

Iowa offered three-star athlete Jayquan Reid from Miami Southridge. Per MaxPreps, Reid finished the 2022 season with 45 grabs for 593 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 105 yards.

247Sports rates Reid as a three-star recruit, as the nation’s No. 122 athlete and as the No. 160 player from the state of Florida in the 2024 class. Meanwhile, Rivals also gives Reid a three-star rating.

In addition to Iowa, Reid currently holds offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Florida Memorial, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Grambling State, James Madison, Marshall, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, Toledo, UAB, UCF, Western Carolina, and Western Michigan.

Here’s a look at Reid’s junior season Hudl tape. Plus, a look at his full recruiting profile below.

Jayquan Reid's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 160 122 Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite N/A NA N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Miami, Fla. Projected Position WR Height 6-0 Weight 170 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on May 18

Offers

Iowa

Appalachian State

Central Michigan

Florida Atlantic

Florida International

Florida Memorial

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

Grambling State

James Madison

Marshall

Massachusetts

Middle Tennessee State

Toledo

UAB

UCF

Western Carolina

Western Michigan

