Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 ATH out of Miami
Kelton Copeland and the Iowa Hawkeyes have found another skill piece they like in the 2024 class.
Iowa offered three-star athlete Jayquan Reid from Miami Southridge. Per MaxPreps, Reid finished the 2022 season with 45 grabs for 593 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 105 yards.
247Sports rates Reid as a three-star recruit, as the nation’s No. 122 athlete and as the No. 160 player from the state of Florida in the 2024 class. Meanwhile, Rivals also gives Reid a three-star rating.
In addition to Iowa, Reid currently holds offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Florida Memorial, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Grambling State, James Madison, Marshall, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, Toledo, UAB, UCF, Western Carolina, and Western Michigan.
Here’s a look at Reid’s junior season Hudl tape. Plus, a look at his full recruiting profile below.
Jayquan Reid's Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
N/A
160
122
Rivals
3
N/A
N/A
N/A
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
247 Composite
N/A
NA
N/A
N/A
Vitals
Hometown
Miami, Fla.
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-0
170
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on May 18
Offers
Iowa
Appalachian State
Central Michigan
Florida Atlantic
Florida International
Florida Memorial
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Grambling State
James Madison
Marshall
Massachusetts
Middle Tennessee State
Toledo
UAB
UCF
Western Carolina
Western Michigan
Iowa Hawkeyes offered !! 🖤💛!! @CopelandKelton @TheCribSouthFLA @theridgefb @LifeCoachPierre @Andrew_Ivins @larryblustein @RyanWrightRNG @On3sports pic.twitter.com/Vc6icNLXrQ
— Jayquan Reid (@jayquan_reid) May 19, 2023
