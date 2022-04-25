Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 RB Nolan Ray out of Michigan

Iowa has identified another playmaker it would like to add to its 2023 class. Six-foot, 195 pound running back Nolan Ray picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes.

Ray is a running back out of Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. According to 247Sports, Ray is a three-star running back, the No. 52 running back in the 2023 class and the No. 16 player from Michigan.

Rivals ranks Ray as a three-star talent as well and as the No. 16 player from the Great Lakes State. On3 also regards Ray as a three-star running back, the No. 73 running back in the 2023 class and the No. 18 player from Michigan. ESPN does not have a star rating for Ray.

Ray holds three other power-five offers from Boston College, Maryland and Pittsburgh according to 247Sports. He also has offers from Army, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Temple, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Currently, Iowa has seven commits in its 2023 class. That group includes quarterback Marco Lainez III, EDGE Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, defensive back John Nestor and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. Iowa’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 14 by 247Sports, No. 16 by Rivals and No. 20 by On3. ESPN’s Craig Haubert also gave Iowa an early ranking of No. 15 in his 2023 class rankings.

Iowa’s 2023 class doesn’t include a pledge from a running back yet, so adding Ray would be an important get for the Hawkeyes if they can close the deal. Here’s a look at Ray’s junior season Hudl highlights at Brother Rice High School.

Recruiting Profile

Nolan Ray’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 16 52 Rivals 3 N/A 16 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 18 73 247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Projected Position RB Height 6-0 Weight 195 Class 2023

Recruitment

Story continues

Offered on April 25

Offers

Iowa

Boston College

Maryland

Pittsburgh

Army

Ball State

Buffalo

Central Michigan

Marshall

Miami (Ohio)

Ohio

Temple

Toledo

Western Michigan

Twitter

Honored to receive an offer from The University of Iowa. Thank you @LadellBetts46 @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/9Ou7ByBWJG — Nolan Ray (@Nolanray05) April 25, 2022

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1