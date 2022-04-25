Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 RB Nolan Ray out of Michigan
Iowa has identified another playmaker it would like to add to its 2023 class. Six-foot, 195 pound running back Nolan Ray picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes.
Ray is a running back out of Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. According to 247Sports, Ray is a three-star running back, the No. 52 running back in the 2023 class and the No. 16 player from Michigan.
Rivals ranks Ray as a three-star talent as well and as the No. 16 player from the Great Lakes State. On3 also regards Ray as a three-star running back, the No. 73 running back in the 2023 class and the No. 18 player from Michigan. ESPN does not have a star rating for Ray.
Ray holds three other power-five offers from Boston College, Maryland and Pittsburgh according to 247Sports. He also has offers from Army, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Temple, Toledo and Western Michigan.
Currently, Iowa has seven commits in its 2023 class. That group includes quarterback Marco Lainez III, EDGE Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, defensive back John Nestor and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. Iowa’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 14 by 247Sports, No. 16 by Rivals and No. 20 by On3. ESPN’s Craig Haubert also gave Iowa an early ranking of No. 15 in his 2023 class rankings.
Iowa’s 2023 class doesn’t include a pledge from a running back yet, so adding Ray would be an important get for the Hawkeyes if they can close the deal. Here’s a look at Ray’s junior season Hudl highlights at Brother Rice High School.
Recruiting Profile
Nolan Ray’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
N/A
16
52
Rivals
3
N/A
16
N/A
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
18
73
247 Composite
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Vitals
Hometown
Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Projected Position
RB
Height
6-0
Weight
195
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on April 25
Offers
Iowa
Boston College
Maryland
Pittsburgh
Army
Ball State
Buffalo
Central Michigan
Marshall
Miami (Ohio)
Ohio
Temple
Toledo
Western Michigan
Honored to receive an offer from The University of Iowa. Thank you @LadellBetts46 @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/9Ou7ByBWJG
— Nolan Ray (@Nolanray05) April 25, 2022
