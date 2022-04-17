Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 OL Joe Otting from Kansas

Iowa continued a recent surge in offers to 2023 recruits by offering offensive lineman Joe Otting from the Sunflower State. Otting is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from Hayden High School in Topeka, Kan.

According to 247Sports, Otting is a three-star talent, the country’s No. 41 interior offensive lineman and the No. 7 player from the state of Kansas. Rivals also ranks Otting as a three-star recruit and as the No. 6 player from Kansas.

On3 rates Otting as a three-star prospect, the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and Kansas’ No. 5 player. In the On3 consensus rankings, Otting is the No. 698 player nationally, the No. 58 interior offensive lineman and the No. 7 player from Kansas.

Iowa represented Otting’s ninth college offer according to 247Sports. In addition to the Hawkeyes, Otting holds offers from Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and New Mexico. Iowa joined Baylor and Minnesota as power-five programs to offer Otting in April.

Over the past month, Iowa has offered a number of 2023 recruits. That list includes defensive end and edge Will Heldt, offensive lineman Logan Howland, safety and linebacker Nigel Glover, safety King Mack, edge rusher and linebacker Michael Kilbane, linebacker Arvell Reese and athlete Kooper Ebel.

Iowa has seven commitments in the 2023 class: quarterback Marco Lainez III, defensive end and edge rusher Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, defensive back John Nestor and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked as the country’s No. 11 class by 247Sports, the No. 12 class by Rivals and the No. 21 class by On3.

The Hawkeyes would love to add Joe Otting’s name to that list of commits and alongside Jones on the interior of its offensive line moving forward. Here’s a look at Otting’s junior season Hudl highlights.

Recruiting Profile

Joe Otting’s Recruiting Profile

Story continues

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 7 41 Rivals 3 N/A 6 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 698 5 35 247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Topeka, Kan. Projected Position OL Height 6-4 Weight 265 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on April 16

Offers

Iowa

Baylor

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

Twitter

I am blessed and very excited to receive an offer from The University of Iowa!! 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6PCQz3SOYA — Joe Otting (@JoeOtting) April 16, 2022

