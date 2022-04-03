Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland

Iowa already has six commitments in its 2023 recruiting class which is ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports. That group includes quarterback Marco Lainez III, athlete Alex Mota, edge rusher Chase Brackney, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.

With spring practices underway, it provides a great opportunity to invite recruits on campus and showcase what Iowa football is all about. One of the players that made his way to Iowa City this weekend was class of 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland.

He made the trip with his high school teammate and Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez III. It turned into a productive trip for Howland as he received an offer from Iowa.

Pairing Howland with Jones would be a nice win for Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett. According to 247Sports, Howland is a 6-foot-7, 265 pound offensive tackle from Hun School in Princeton, N.J. It’s been a busy couple of months for Howland. Since the start of February, he’s picked up offers from Iowa, Duke, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Miami, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Tennessee.

Here’s a look at Howland’s Hudl tape from this past season.

Recruiting Profile

Logan Howland’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals 3 N/A 18 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 14 44 247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Princeton, N.J. Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 265 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on April 1

Visited on April 1

Offers

Iowa

Boston College

Connecticut

Duke

Kentucky

Maryland

Miami

Michigan State

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Syracuse

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Story continues

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1