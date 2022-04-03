Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland
Iowa already has six commitments in its 2023 recruiting class which is ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports. That group includes quarterback Marco Lainez III, athlete Alex Mota, edge rusher Chase Brackney, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.
With spring practices underway, it provides a great opportunity to invite recruits on campus and showcase what Iowa football is all about. One of the players that made his way to Iowa City this weekend was class of 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland.
He made the trip with his high school teammate and Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez III. It turned into a productive trip for Howland as he received an offer from Iowa.
Pairing Howland with Jones would be a nice win for Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett. According to 247Sports, Howland is a 6-foot-7, 265 pound offensive tackle from Hun School in Princeton, N.J. It’s been a busy couple of months for Howland. Since the start of February, he’s picked up offers from Iowa, Duke, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Miami, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Tennessee.
Here’s a look at Howland’s Hudl tape from this past season.
Recruiting Profile
Logan Howland’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
3
N/A
18
N/A
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
14
44
247 Composite
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Vitals
Hometown
Princeton, N.J.
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-7
Weight
265
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on April 1
Visited on April 1
Offers
Iowa
Boston College
Connecticut
Duke
Kentucky
Maryland
Miami
Michigan State
Pittsburgh
Rutgers
Syracuse
Tennessee
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Iowa!! @CoachBarnett_OL @TylerBarnesIOWA @HawkeyeFootball @Red_Zone75 @GoMVB #hunfootball pic.twitter.com/h8wUy7Wg2M
— Logan Howland (@LoganHowland) April 2, 2022
