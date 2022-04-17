Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 LB Arvell Reese from Ohio

Iowa has been busy targeting defensive players in the 2023 class. In the past month alone, the Hawkeye coaching staff has offered Nigel Glover, Will Heldt, Michael Kilbane and King Mack. Plus, Iowa picked up its seventh commitment in the 2023 cycle from defensive back John Nestor out of Marist High School in Chicago, Ill.

Arvell Reese became the latest defensive standout to pick up an offer from Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound linebacker is out of Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

On3 rates Reese as a four-star recruit and as the nation’s No. 196 player in the 2023 class, the 17th-best linebacker and the No. 6 player from Ohio. According to the On3 consensus rankings, Reese is the country’s No. 211 player overall, the No. 16 linebacker and the fifth-best player from the Buckeye State.

ESPN also ranks Reese as a four-star talent. According to ESPN, Reese is the No. 271 player nationally in the 2023 class, the No. 15 outside linebacker and the No. 5 player from Ohio.

247Sports lists Reese as a four-star prospect, too. Reese is rated as the No. 28 linebacker and the No. 6 player from Ohio in 247Sports’ rankings. The 247Sports composite rankings have Reese as the No. 378 player nationally, the No. 34 linebacker and the eighth-best player from Ohio. Lastly, according to Rivals, Reese is a three-star recruit and the 21st highest-rated player from Ohio.

Reese currently holds 24 offers. Along with Iowa, that list includes fellow Big Ten schools Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Rutgers.

Here’s a look at Reese’s highlights from his junior season at Glenville High School courtesy of Hudl.

Recruiting profile

Arvell Reese’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 N/A 6 28 Rivals 3 N/A 21 N/A ESPN 4 271 5 15 On3 Recruiting 4 196 6 17 247 Composite 3 378 8 34

Vitals

Hometown Cleveland, Ohio Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 210 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on April 15

Offers

Iowa

Indiana

Michigan

Nebraska

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Iowa State

Kentucky

Louisville

USC

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

Twitter

Thankful to earn an offer from The University of Iowa 🟡⚫️ @CoachK_Bell @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/2PHlzuK2sZ — Arvell Reese (@arvxll) April 15, 2022

