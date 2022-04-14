Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 EDGE/LB Michael Kilbane

Iowa tossed its name into the hat for one of the most talented defensive players from the state of Ohio. The Hawkeyes offered class of 2023 defensive prospect Michael Kilbane from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

According to 247Sports, the Iowa offer represents the seventh Big Ten offer that Kilbane has received. Kilbane also holds offers from power-five programs Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Rivals rates Kilbane as a four-star recruit, the 18th-best outside linebacker and the No. 7 player from the state of Ohio. Meanwhile, 247Sports ranks Kilbane as a three-star talent, the No. 42 edge rusher, and 20th highest-rated player from Ohio. The 6-foot-4, 240 pound Ohio native is the No. 400 player nationally, the No. 33 edge and the ninth-best player from the Buckeye State in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Lastly, On3 lists Kilbane as a three-star prospect. In the On3 consensus rankings, Kilbane is regarded as the country’s No. 482 player, the No. 51 linebacker and the 11th-best player from Ohio.

Kilbane joins safety and linebacker Nigel Glover from Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio, and safety King Mack from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as recent class of 2023 recruits that picked up Hawkeye offers.

Iowa also extended recent offers to 2024 prospects in Williamsburg High School athlete Derek Weisskopf and Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., athlete Caleb Benning.

Iowa currently has four defensive players committed in its 2023 class. Defensive end and edge rusher Chase Brackney, linebacker Ben Kueter, defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and defensive back John Nestor. The Hawkeyes also have commitments from quarterback Marco Lainez III, athlete Alex Mota and offensive lineman Leighton Jones. Nestor was the most recent Hawkeye commit when he announced his commitment on April 4.

Here’s a look at Kilbane’s Hudl tape from this past season.

Story continues

Recruiting profile

Michael Kilbane’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 20 42 Rivals 4 N/A 7 18 ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 482 11 51 247 Composite 3 400 9 33

Vitals

Hometown Lakewood, Ohio Projected Position EDGE/LB Height 6-4 Weight 240 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on April 12

Offers

Iowa

Cincinnati

Duke

Indiana

Iowa State

Kentucky

Minnesota

Northwestern

Penn State

Purdue

Vanderbilt

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

West Virginia

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1