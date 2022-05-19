Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson

As Iowa looks to build out its 2023 recruiting class, the Hawkeye coaching staff dipped into the state of Florida to dole out an offer. Ja’Keem Jackson nabbed an Iowa offer.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound cornerback is out of Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla. The Hawkeyes offer represents Jackson’s 32nd offer and his 22nd Power Five offer.

Iowa joins Big Ten programs Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State and Rutgers that have offered Jackson. SEC schools Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have all also offered.

Out of the ACC, Jackson has offers from Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse. Jackson’s other Power Five offers are from Iowa State and Oregon State.

According to 247Sports, Jackson is a four-star defensive back. 247Sports lists Jackson as the nation’s No. 201 player overall, the No. 18 cornerback and the No. 40 player from Florida.

On3 also rates Jackson as a four-star recruit. According to their rankings, Jackson is the nation’s No. 247 player overall, the No. 24 cornerback and the No. 47 player from the Sunshine State.

In the 247Sports composite rankings, Jackson is the No. 500 player nationally, the No. 51 cornerback and the No. 87 player from Florida. Meanwhile, in the On3 consensus rankings, Jackson is rated as the country’s No. 629 player, the No. 60 cornerback and the No. 104 player from Florida.

Rivals also lists Jackson as a three-star athlete. If he winds up choosing Iowa, he would join Hawkeye defensive back commits John Nestor and Zach Lutmer.

Here’s a look at Jackson’s junior season Hudl highlights at Osceola High School.

Recruiting profile

Ja’Keem Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 201 40 18 Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 4 247 47 24 247 Composite 3 500 87 51

Vitals

Hometown Kissimmee, Fla. Projected Position CB Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2023

Story continues

Recruitment

Offered on May 13

Offers

Iowa

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Boston College

Florida State

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Indiana

Iowa State

Kentucky

Louisville

Miami

Michigan State

Missouri

Oregon State

Penn State

Rutgers

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1