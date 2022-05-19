Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson
As Iowa looks to build out its 2023 recruiting class, the Hawkeye coaching staff dipped into the state of Florida to dole out an offer. Ja’Keem Jackson nabbed an Iowa offer.
The 6-foot-1, 180 pound cornerback is out of Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla. The Hawkeyes offer represents Jackson’s 32nd offer and his 22nd Power Five offer.
Iowa joins Big Ten programs Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State and Rutgers that have offered Jackson. SEC schools Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have all also offered.
Out of the ACC, Jackson has offers from Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse. Jackson’s other Power Five offers are from Iowa State and Oregon State.
According to 247Sports, Jackson is a four-star defensive back. 247Sports lists Jackson as the nation’s No. 201 player overall, the No. 18 cornerback and the No. 40 player from Florida.
On3 also rates Jackson as a four-star recruit. According to their rankings, Jackson is the nation’s No. 247 player overall, the No. 24 cornerback and the No. 47 player from the Sunshine State.
In the 247Sports composite rankings, Jackson is the No. 500 player nationally, the No. 51 cornerback and the No. 87 player from Florida. Meanwhile, in the On3 consensus rankings, Jackson is rated as the country’s No. 629 player, the No. 60 cornerback and the No. 104 player from Florida.
Rivals also lists Jackson as a three-star athlete. If he winds up choosing Iowa, he would join Hawkeye defensive back commits John Nestor and Zach Lutmer.
Here’s a look at Jackson’s junior season Hudl highlights at Osceola High School.
Recruiting profile
Ja’Keem Jackson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
201
40
18
Rivals
3
N/A
N/A
N/A
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
4
247
47
24
247 Composite
3
500
87
51
Vitals
Hometown
Kissimmee, Fla.
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-1
Weight
180
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on May 13
Offers
Iowa
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Boston College
Florida State
Georgia
Georgia Tech
Indiana
Iowa State
Kentucky
Louisville
Miami
Michigan State
Missouri
Oregon State
Penn State
Rutgers
South Carolina
Tennessee
Vanderbilt
#AGTG Blessed And Humbled To Receive An Offer From Iowa 🟡⚫️ @jack_sons6 @Abdul_Hodge @CoachEP_OHS @CoachFrancis15 @Coach_JKYeager @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @RWrightRivals #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/9ihbjNBfEJ
— Ja’Keem Jackson⁷ (@Roadrunnerjah) May 13, 2022
