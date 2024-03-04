Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense among CBS Sports’ biggest spring football storylines to watch

New year, same question. What can the Iowa Hawkeyes do on offense?

It has been the question surrounding this team for nearly half of the last decade and remains the most significant unanswered question for this team in 2024. The new offensive coordinator Tim Lester has his work cut out for him, sure, but he may only need to get the Hawkeyes to tread water offensively to be successful.

What he can do and what head coach Kirk Ferentz lets him do is touted among CBS Sports’ biggest spring football storylines to watch for.

[Insert Iowa offense joke here]: His name is Tim Lester, and he has one of the heaviest lifts in college football this season: leveling Iowa’s offense, which has stunk out loud in recent years finishing dead last among 133 FBS teams in 2023. The 47-year-old veteran is known mostly for his six years as Western Michigan coach. The Broncos offense improved four straight seasons rising to 12th nationally in 2021. The former Western Michigan QB brings experience and capability. Nothing flashy, just like Iowa football itself. There are still minor miracles being performed in Iowa City thanks to Phil Parker’s defense. Iowa is coming off its third 10-win season since 2019. – Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports

Dodd nails it here. Lester doesn’t need to take the Hawkeyes to the top of the offensive ranks or put up gaudy numbers. The Iowa defense returns eight starters and Phil Parker is quite possibly the best defensive coordinator in all of America.

If Lester can simply bring Iowa to the middle-of-the-pack and up the scoring average just a bump, the Hawkeyes are not only looking like a competitor in the Big Ten, but have a real case to make an appearance in the inaugural expanded College Football Playoff.

