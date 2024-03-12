Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 2 in AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament

It is officially time for the big dance. The Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business in the Big Ten Tournament by winning their third-straight title in a comeback win over Nebraska.

The win and tournament run has the Hawkeyes sitting at No. 2 in the country in this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball poll. The move up to the number two team in America all but locks the Hawkeyes into an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed with Selection Sunday becoming more or less a formality. This will be the Hawkeyes’ first No. 1 seed since 1992 and another goal this team can check off a long list of already completed goals.

Ahead of Iowa remains undefeated South Carolina who had to fight and claw their way through the SEC Tournament by way of a buzzer-beater to win their semifinals followed by an eventful championship victory over last year’s national champions, the LSU Tigers.

As we get ready to find out what region Iowa is headed and who they draw in their bracket, here is a look at the entire AP Top 25:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 South Carolina 32-0 875 – 2 Iowa 29-4 821 +1 3 USC 26-5 809 +2 4 Stanford 28-5 750 -2 5 Texas 28-4 740 +1 6 UCLA 25-6 646 +1 7 Ohio State 25-5 642 -3 8 LSU 28-5 627 – 9 Notre Dame 26-6 613 +5 10 UConn 28-5 612 -1 11 North Carolina State 27-6 513 -1 12 Oregon State 24-7 465 +1 13 Virginia Tech 24-7 437 -2 14 Gonzaga 29-2 412 +1 15 Indiana 24-5 399 -3 16 Kansas State 25-6 365 – 17 Oklahoma 22-8 302 +2 18 Colorado 22-9 262 – 19 Baylor 24-7 234 -2 20 Utah 22-10 170 +2 21 UNLV 27-2 156 +2 22 Syracuse 23-7 129 -2 23 Creighton 25-5 91 -2 24 Louisville 24-9 90 – 25 Fairfield 28-1 88 –

Schools Dropped Out

n/a

Others Receiving Votes

Princeton 36, Nebraska 21, Mississippi 20, West Virginia 16, Iowa St. 10, Columbia 6, Tennessee 4, Toledo 4, Florida St. 3, Duke 2, Richmond 2, Kansas 2, Jackson St 1.

