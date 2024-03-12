Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 2 in AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament

Riley Donald
·2 min read

It is officially time for the big dance. The Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business in the Big Ten Tournament by winning their third-straight title in a comeback win over Nebraska. 

The win and tournament run has the Hawkeyes sitting at No. 2 in the country in this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball poll. The move up to the number two team in America all but locks the Hawkeyes into an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed with Selection Sunday becoming more or less a formality. This will be the Hawkeyes’ first No. 1 seed since 1992 and another goal this team can check off a long list of already completed goals.

Ahead of Iowa remains undefeated South Carolina who had to fight and claw their way through the SEC Tournament by way of a buzzer-beater to win their semifinals followed by an eventful championship victory over last year’s national champions, the LSU Tigers.

As we get ready to find out what region Iowa is headed and who they draw in their bracket, here is a look at the entire AP Top 25:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

South Carolina

32-0

875

2

Iowa

29-4

821

+1

3

USC

26-5

809

+2

4

Stanford

28-5

750

-2

5

Texas

28-4

740

+1

6

UCLA

25-6

646

+1

7

Ohio State

25-5

642

-3

8

LSU

28-5

627

9

Notre Dame

26-6

613

+5

10

UConn

28-5

612

-1

11

North Carolina State

27-6

513

-1

12

Oregon State

24-7

465

+1

13

Virginia Tech

24-7

437

-2

14

Gonzaga

29-2

412

+1

15

Indiana

24-5

399

-3

16

Kansas State

25-6

365

17

Oklahoma

22-8

302

+2

18

Colorado

22-9

262

19

Baylor

24-7

234

-2

20

Utah

22-10

170

+2

21

UNLV

27-2

156

+2

22

Syracuse

23-7

129

-2

23

Creighton

25-5

91

-2

24

Louisville

24-9

90

25

Fairfield

28-1

88

Schools Dropped Out

n/a

Others Receiving Votes

Princeton 36, Nebraska 21, Mississippi 20, West Virginia 16, Iowa St. 10, Columbia 6, Tennessee 4, Toledo 4, Florida St. 3, Duke 2, Richmond 2, Kansas 2, Jackson St 1.

