Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 2 in AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament
It is officially time for the big dance. The Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business in the Big Ten Tournament by winning their third-straight title in a comeback win over Nebraska.
The win and tournament run has the Hawkeyes sitting at No. 2 in the country in this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball poll. The move up to the number two team in America all but locks the Hawkeyes into an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed with Selection Sunday becoming more or less a formality. This will be the Hawkeyes’ first No. 1 seed since 1992 and another goal this team can check off a long list of already completed goals.
Ahead of Iowa remains undefeated South Carolina who had to fight and claw their way through the SEC Tournament by way of a buzzer-beater to win their semifinals followed by an eventful championship victory over last year’s national champions, the LSU Tigers.
As we get ready to find out what region Iowa is headed and who they draw in their bracket, here is a look at the entire AP Top 25:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
South Carolina
32-0
875
–
2
Iowa
29-4
821
+1
3
26-5
809
+2
4
Stanford
28-5
750
-2
5
28-4
740
+1
6
UCLA
25-6
646
+1
7
25-5
642
-3
8
28-5
627
–
9
26-6
613
+5
10
UConn
28-5
612
-1
11
North Carolina State
27-6
513
-1
12
Oregon State
24-7
465
+1
13
Virginia Tech
24-7
437
-2
14
Gonzaga
29-2
412
+1
15
Indiana
24-5
399
-3
16
Kansas State
25-6
365
–
17
22-8
302
+2
18
22-9
262
–
19
Baylor
24-7
234
-2
20
Utah
22-10
170
+2
21
UNLV
27-2
156
+2
22
Syracuse
23-7
129
-2
23
Creighton
25-5
91
-2
24
Louisville
24-9
90
–
25
Fairfield
28-1
88
–
Schools Dropped Out
n/a
Others Receiving Votes
Princeton 36, Nebraska 21, Mississippi 20, West Virginia 16, Iowa St. 10, Columbia 6, Tennessee 4, Toledo 4, Florida St. 3, Duke 2, Richmond 2, Kansas 2, Jackson St 1.
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.
Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7