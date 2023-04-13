Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 14 in ESPN’s 2024 football recruiting rankings

No team owns their state better than the Iowa Hawkeyes do when it comes to recruiting and that is showing up in their recent rankings in the coming recruiting classes. The Hawkeyes find themselves firmly inside ESPN’s top 25 recruiting classes for 2024 slotting in at No. 14.

The Hawkeyes find themselves in the thick of some national powerhouses on the field and in the recruiting world. Just ahead of Iowa is the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 12 and the Clemson Tigers at No. 13.

Obviously, a lot can change in the coming months as the ever-changing landscape of college football paints its picture and teams have gaps open or close on the roster, but it is a fantastic spot to be this early in the recruiting process.

Here is a look at the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting ranking, the top commits, and how it stacks up with the rest of the Big Ten.

Ranking

Ranking: No. 14 (down 4 spots from No. 10)

ESPN 300 commits: 2

Big Ten ranking: No. 4

The Hawkeyes are building talented core off of top in-state prospects, including commitments from four of the top five prospects in Iowa. Cody Fox‘s good flexibility and body quickness make him among the top OG prospects nationally. The Hawkeyes kept two very good versatile players home in Cam Buffington and Preston Ries, who both project to linebacker. Ries, who also plays quarterback for Monticello Community High School, tested very well on the camp circuit this past offseason, and his skills translate to the field. He should only improve with a focus on defense. Edge defender Drew Campbell is the younger brother of All-American LB Jack Campbell and can be a disruptive pass rusher himself with good leverage, bend and effort. – Craig Haubert, ESPN

Top defensive commit

Preston Ries, LB

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 6 68 Rivals 3 – 9 – ESPN 4 267 3 21 On3 Recruiting 3 868 10 94 247 Composite 3 692 8 75

Vitals

Hometown Monticello, Iowa Projected Position LB Height 6-2 Weight 205 Class 2024

Top offensive commit

Cody Fox, OG

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 226 3 12 Rivals 4 163 1 8 ESPN 4 176 2 8 On3 Recruiting 4 – 5 36 247 Composite 4 220 2 15

Vitals

Hometown Winthrop, Iowa Projected Position OG Height 6-4 Weight 275 Class 2024

Other Big Ten schools in top 25

No. 2: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3: Michigan Wolverines

No. 8: Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 22: Wisconsin Badgers

Iowa's full 2024 commits list per 247Sports

