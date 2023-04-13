Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 14 in ESPN’s 2024 football recruiting rankings
No team owns their state better than the Iowa Hawkeyes do when it comes to recruiting and that is showing up in their recent rankings in the coming recruiting classes. The Hawkeyes find themselves firmly inside ESPN’s top 25 recruiting classes for 2024 slotting in at No. 14.
The Hawkeyes find themselves in the thick of some national powerhouses on the field and in the recruiting world. Just ahead of Iowa is the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 12 and the Clemson Tigers at No. 13.
Obviously, a lot can change in the coming months as the ever-changing landscape of college football paints its picture and teams have gaps open or close on the roster, but it is a fantastic spot to be this early in the recruiting process.
Here is a look at the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting ranking, the top commits, and how it stacks up with the rest of the Big Ten.
Ranking
Ranking: No. 14 (down 4 spots from No. 10)
ESPN 300 commits: 2
Big Ten ranking: No. 4
The Hawkeyes are building talented core off of top in-state prospects, including commitments from four of the top five prospects in Iowa. Cody Fox‘s good flexibility and body quickness make him among the top OG prospects nationally. The Hawkeyes kept two very good versatile players home in Cam Buffington and Preston Ries, who both project to linebacker. Ries, who also plays quarterback for Monticello Community High School, tested very well on the camp circuit this past offseason, and his skills translate to the field. He should only improve with a focus on defense. Edge defender Drew Campbell is the younger brother of All-American LB Jack Campbell and can be a disruptive pass rusher himself with good leverage, bend and effort. – Craig Haubert, ESPN
Top defensive commit
Preston Ries, LB
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
3
–
6
68
3
–
9
–
4
267
3
21
3
868
10
94
247 Composite
3
692
8
75
Vitals
Hometown
Monticello, Iowa
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-2
Weight
205
Class
2024
Top offensive commit
Cody Fox, OG
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
4
226
3
12
4
163
1
8
4
176
2
8
4
–
5
36
247 Composite
4
220
2
15
Vitals
Hometown
Winthrop, Iowa
Projected Position
OG
Height
6-4
Weight
275
Class
2024
Other Big Ten schools in top 25
No. 2: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3: Michigan Wolverines
No. 8: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 22: Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa's full 2024 commits list per 247Sports
Four-star IOL, Cody Fox
Four-star LB, Derek Weisskopf
Three-star LB, Cam Buffington
Three-star EDGE, Drew Campbell
Three-star QB, James Resar
Three-star ATH, Preston Ries
Three-star IOL, Josh Janowski
