Iowa Hawkeyes named a top-10 team in terms of 2023 NFL draft talent

George Kittle. Noah Fant. T.J. Hockenson. Tyler Linderbaum. Josey Jewell. Tristan Wirfs. C.J. Beathard. Micah Hyde. Tyler Goodson. I could go on and on about former Iowa Hawkeyes that are currently in the NFL, but that would just turn into a long list keeping you busy for quite a while.

Due to their development in the past, it is no surprise that Iowa finds themselves among the top 10 teams in the nation that is loaded with NFL talent per the Pro Football Focus NFL Stock Exchange. Iowa is ranked at No. 10, tied with Utah. Fellow Big Ten members Ohio State, No. 3, and Michigan, No. 9, find themselves on the list as well.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have more than a handful of current players suiting up on both sides of the ball that will undoubtedly be on NFL rosters next season.

Defensively, Iowa’s defense is booming with NFL talent. Jack Campbell, linebacker, and Riley Moss, cornerback, have each been named to multiple watch lists and are preseason All-Americans. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs has athletic ability that has NFL scouts excited and could translate to the next level incredibly well with his ability to play sideline-to-sideline.

Seth Benson, linebacker, is also so steady that he will get a chance to prove himself to an NFL staff. Add in John Waggoner and Lukas Van Ness up front and there is more half the defense that will be in the NFL at some point.

Offensively, Sam LaPorta is set to be another Iowa tight end to have a great career with the Hawkeyes and catapult into the NFL next year in the 2023 draft.

Having the talent is one piece of the puzzle. Using the talent and getting it all to work together is the other piece. Should the Hawkeyes mesh these skillsets together this season, they have every chance to show they rightfully belong in the conversation as one of the best in the country at producing NFL talent.

