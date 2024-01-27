Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Wolverines: TV, stream, game notes for Saturday

After rattling off three straight wins to even their Big Ten record, Iowa basketball has dropped its past two versus No. 2 Purdue and in heartbreaking fashion versus Maryland.

Though the Hawkeyes started fast and then made several runs at the Boilermakers on Jan. 20, Purdue road a monster day from reigning national player of the year in center Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 center finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds in Purdue’s 80-74 win.

Then, on Wednesday, Iowa couldn’t turn a seven-point lead with 5:44 remaining into a victory over Maryland. After junior forward Payton Sandfort’s pull-up jumper put the Hawkeyes in front 61-54, Iowa didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way.

Senior guard Tony Perkins’ six free throws were all that Iowa’s offense could muster the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Maryland star guard Jahmir Young delivered the heroics for the Terps.

The fifth-year guard knocked down a 3-pointer with :38 remaining to put Maryland in front 67-65. Then, with the game knotted at 67 apiece, Young drove past Sandfort for the game-winning, left-handed lay-in with 1.5 seconds remaining in Maryland’s 69-67 win over Iowa.

Now, Iowa (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) turns its attention to a Michigan (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten) team that has disappointed and currently sits in the conference standings cellar.

One of the Wolverines’ two Big Ten wins came in Iowa City, though. Six Michigan players finished in double figures in the scoring column. The Wolverines were led by sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr.’s 19 points.

Michigan’s other Big Ten win came over Ohio State, 73-65, in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Jan. 15.

Here’s how Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen to today’s game. Plus, a look at probable starters and game notes for each.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

FS1: Dave Sims, play-by-play; Nick Bahe, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals per game, 45.1% FG, 31.9% 3-point FG, 79.8% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game, 44.8% FG, 37.1% 3-point FG, 88.9% FT

G, 6-5, Soph., Josh Dix: 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game, 56.0% FG, 48.6% 3-point FG, 89.5% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Ben Krikke: 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game, 57.1% FG, 38.5% 3-point FG, 72.6% FT

F, 6-10, Fr., Owen Freeman: 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 steals per game, 64.9% FG, 64.8% FT

Probable Michigan Starters

G, 5-11, Soph., Dug McDaniel: 17.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds per game, 43.4% FG, 37.4% 3-point FG, 77.8% FT

G, 6-4, Grad., Nimari Burnett: 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game, 37.1% FG, 32.2% 3-point FG, 73.3% FT

F, 6-7, Sr., Terrance Williams II: 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game, 45.1% FG, 43.0% 3-point FG, 78.8% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Olivier Nkamhoua: 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game, 52.7% FG, 36.2% 3-point FG, 70.4% FT

F, 6-10, Soph., Tarris Reed Jr.: 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds per game, 57.0% FG, 58.6% FT

Series History

All-time Series History: Michigan leads, 99-67

Last Meeting: Michigan 90, Iowa 80 on Dec. 10, 2023 in Iowa City

Scouting the Wolverines

The Wolverines have dropped two straight and seven of their last eight games. Michigan is 7-12 overall and 2-6 in Big Ten play.

Michigan’s last win came on Jan. 15 in a 73-65 home victory over Ohio State. It was one of two Wolverine wins since Iowa and Michigan met on Dec. 10 in Iowa City.

The Wolverines average 78.7 points (fourth in the league) and give up 78.7 points per game (last in the league). Michigan has three players averaging in double figures with guard Dug McDaniel leading the team at 17.4 points per game. He also has a team-high 86 assists.

Oliver Nkamhoua averages 16.5 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds, while Terrance Williams II adds 12.5 points.

Michigan is second in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage, making 37.4 percent of its attempts.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Maryland

This was Iowa’s first game decided by eight or fewer points this season.

Iowa shot 50% from the field in the first half to build a 10-point lead (24-14). The Hawkeyes led 34-28 at the break. It is the first time this season Iowa lost when leading at the break (11-1).

The Hawkeyes’ defense allowed 28 points in the first half – the fewest against a Big Ten opponent this season.

Senior Tony Perkins scored a team-high 20 points, leading the team in scoring for a second straight game. He went 4-of-9 from the field and 11-for-11 from the charity stripe. It is Perkins’ second straight and fifth 20-point game this season.

Freshman Owen Freeman finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, making 6-of-11 field goals. He has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games and in 11 games this season. Freeman now has 31 blocks this season – the seventh-most by a freshman in program history.

Freshman Ladji Dembele missed the game because of injury.

