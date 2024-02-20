Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan State: Stream, game notes for Tuesday

The Iowa Hawkeyes return to action tonight as they head to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.

Iowa (15-11, 7-8 Big Ten) enters after a thrilling 88-86 overtime victory over then-No. 21 Wisconsin in Iowa City. Senior guard Tony Perkins hit a layup with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Hawkeyes their first victory against a nationally-ranked opponent this season.

Freshman big Owen Freeman led the way with 20 points alongside 12 rebounds and four blocks. Junior forward Payton Sandfort and Perkins both added 18 points, while sophomore guard Josh Dix contributed 17 points.

Michigan State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) enters on absolute fire, looking to make a push in the Big Ten. They have won three straight games after dispatching Michigan 73-63 on Saturday night. They have won eight of their last 10 contests, including an 88-80 victory over Illinois on Feb. 10.

As tipoff approaches, here’s where Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen. Plus, a look at probable starters and tonight’s game notes.

How To Watch

Date: Feb. 20, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Peacock (streaming only)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How To Get Peacock

NBC’s streaming platform, Iowa fans can purchase a Peacock subscription here. There are two different plans for Hawkeye fans to choose from. The Premium plan costs $5.99 per month, while the Premium Plus plan costs $11.99 per month.

Broadcast Teams

Peacock: Noah Eagle, play-by-play; Robbie Hummel, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 steals per game, 46.2% FG, 29.5% 3-point FG, 79.7% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game, 45.9% FG, 37.4% 3-point FG, 90% FT

G, 6-5, Soph., Josh Dix: 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game, 54.8% FG, 43.1% 3-point FG, 87.1% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Ben Krikke: 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game, 53.7% FG, 35.7% 3-point FG, 74.2% FT

F, 6-10, Fr., Owen Freeman: 11 points, 6.6 rebounds per game, 1.8 blocks per game, 64.4% FG, 67.5% FT

Probable Michigan State Starters

G, 6-4, Jr., Jaden Akins.: 11.2 points, 1.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds per game, 44.2% FG, 39.3% 3-point FG, 62.5% FT

G, 6-0, Sr., Tyson Walker: 18.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds per game, 45.9% FG, 37.2% 3-point FG, 72.5% FT

G, 6-3, Sr., A.J. Hoggard: 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game, 40.8% FG, 30.4% 3-point FG, 81.1% FT

F, 6-7, Sr., Malik Hall: 12.7 points, 2 assists, 5.1 rebounds per game, 54.5% FG, 35.6% 3-point FG, 70.7% FT

C, 6-9, Jr., Mady Sissoko: 3.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 55.4% FG, 70% FT

Series History

All-time Series History: Michigan State leads, 77-59

Last Meeting: Iowa 112, Michigan State 106 in Iowa City on Feb. 25, 2023

Scouting the Spartans

Michigan State has won three straight games to improve to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play. The Spartans started the season with four wins in its first nine games.

Since losing back-to-back Big Ten games to Wisconsin and at Nebraska, the Spartans have won 13 of their last 17 contests. Michigan State has won three straight games, five of six and eight of its last 10 heading into Tuesday against Iowa.

The Spartans are 13-2 in home games at the Breslin Center this season with the only two losses coming against James Madison (79-76 in OT) in the season opener and against Wisconsin (70-57 on Dec. 5). Michigan State has won nine straight home games.

Four Spartans are averaging in double figures with guard Tyson Walker leading the way with an 18.4 scoring average, ranking fifth in the Big Ten. Walker also has a team-best 49 steals, ranking third in the league.

Malik Hall (12.7), Jaden Akins (11.2) and A.J. Hoggard (11.2) also average in double digits. Hoggard has a team-high 133 assists, Atkins is the top 3-point shooter, making 53 on the year, and Mady Sissoko averages a team-best 5.7 rebounds.

The Spartans are third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (65.8) and third in field goal percentage defense (.403) — 23rd nationally

Postgame Notes vs. Wisconsin

Senior Tony Perkins had a layup with 1.3 seconds remaining to give Iowa an 88-86 victory over No. 20/21 Wisconsin on Mediacom Court. It was Iowa’s first win over a ranked opponent this season (1-4) and its first Quad 1 victory of the season.

It is Iowa’s first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 15 Indiana, 90-68, last season in Bloomington.

It was the first home win over a ranked foe since downing No. 15 Indiana, 91-89, on Jan. 5, 2023.

There were nine ties and 11 lead changes in the second half and overtime.

It is the second straight year Iowa and Wisconsin have played an overtime game in Iowa City. It was Iowa’s first OT game this season.

Saturday’s game against Wisconsin had a sellout crowd of 14,998. It was the first sellout in Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.

Iowa had four players score in double figures for the 11th time this season.

Freshman Owen Freeman recorded his fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. He made 6-of-6 field goals and was 8-for-11 from the free throw line. It was Freeman’s second career 20-point game. The five double-doubles are the most by a Hawkeye freshman since Melsahn Basabe in 2010-11. It is his 14th game in double digits this season. He has had three or more blocks in 10 games this season. The six assists are a career high.

Sophomore Josh Dix scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with five rebounds. The eight field goals are a career high. It is Dix’s sixth game in double digits this season.

Junior Payton Sandfort scored 18 points, reaching double figures for the 20th time this season.

Senior Tony Perkins finished with 18 points – his 23rd game in double figures.

Iowa shot 52.6 percent from the field – its 13th game at 50 percent or better. The Hawkeyes are 11-2 when shooting 50 percent or better from the floor.

The Hawkeyes went 24-of-30 from the free throw line. It Is the sixth time this season Iowa has made at least 20 free throws.

