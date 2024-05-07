Iowa Hawkeyes may be on verge of landing former Big Ten West starting QB

The Iowa Hawkeyes are hosting former Northwestern starting quarterback Brendan Sullivan on a visit this week, according to 247Sports’ Sean Bock.

Sullivan entered the transfer portal on April 24 after three years with the Wildcats. He was the team’s starter for a chunk of the 2023 season, completing 63.6% of his passes for 714 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He was projected to be the program’s full-time starter in 2024.

Iowa, meanwhile, recently saw backup quarterback Deacon Hill enter the transfer portal. Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is projected to start for the program after missing much of the 2023 season with a leg injury, but the position group lacks meaningful depth.

Sullivan could push McNamara for the job, especially if the veteran isn’t 100%. The former Wildcat also has two years of eligibility remaining, so he would line up to start the following seasons.

Iowa is at a crossroads after firing offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after the 2023 season. The program is still built on terrific defense and an old-school approach. But it will need to create some form of offense moving forward if it is to compete in the new Big Ten landscape.

The addition of Sullivan would be big news for the Hawkeyes as they work to avoid having to start Big Ten games with Hill or Spencer Petras under center.

Wisconsin visits Iowa on November 2 this season. The game won’t have the same Big Ten West-related stakes, but it will serve as a valuable measuring stick as the conference moves into its new era.

