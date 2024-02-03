Iowa Hawkeyes at Maryland Terrapins: TV, stream, game notes for Saturday

Caitlin Clark and the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes take center stage once again on Saturday night.

Iowa (20-2, 9-1 Big Ten) heads to Maryland (12-9, 4-6 Big Ten) looking to maintain its lead in the Big Ten regular season championship race.

The Hawkeyes enter after a pair of convincing victories over Nebraska and at Northwestern. Iowa rolled over Nebraska, 92-73, on Jan. 27 and then at Northwestern earlier this week on Wednesday, 110-74.

Clark shined in both, pouring in 38 and 35 points, respectively. Midway through Iowa’s win at Northwestern, a driving Clark layup vaulted her into No. 2 place in the women’s college basketball all-time scoring list. It also made Clark the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer as she surpassed Ohio State‘s Kelsey Mitchell.

She currently sits just 103 points behind former Washington guard Kelsey Plum’s 3,527 career points.

Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke scored 17 and had nine rebounds versus the Wildcats, while graduate guard Kate Martin knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 16. Fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall was Iowa’s other double-figure scorer against Northwestern, adding 12 points on four made 3-pointers.

Maryland entered this season as the nation’s No. 11 team, but season-ending injuries to freshman guard Riley Nelson and redshirt sophomore forward Emma Chardon played a part in derailing things to this point. Graduate guard Lavender Briggs has also missed games while dealing with a lower body injury.

Meanwhile, graduate guard Brinae Alexander’s scoring and 3-point efficiency have both declined in Big Ten play. Junior guard Shyanne Sellers has led the Terps in scoring, but she’s shooting just 11% from beyond the 3-point line in league play.

After a loss at No. 9 Indiana earlier this week, the urgency to find a key win over the Hawkeyes is only ramped up for Maryland. The Terps have now lost three straight and six out of their past nine.

A win over Iowa would do a lot for Maryland in terms of saving their season and potential NCAA Tournament at-large hopes.

Of course, Iowa has its conference title hopes at stake and a bid for a No. 1 seed on the line.

It should be a terrific matchup in prime time. Here’s where Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen to tonight’s game at Maryland. Plus, probable starters for both and a look at the game notes.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

Fox: Gus Johnson, play-by-play; Stephanie White, color analyst; Kim Adams, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Rob Brooks, play-by-play; Kathryn Reynolds, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 5-7, Sr., Molly Davis: 5.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds per game, 52.7% FG, 32.4% 3-point FG, 84.6% FT

G, 6-0, Sr., Caitlin Clark: 32.1 points, 7.7 assists, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game, 48.4% FG, 40.1% 3-point FG, 84.9% FT

G, 5-9, Sr., Gabbie Marshall: 5.5 points, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals per game, 35.1% FG, 33.7% 3-point FG, 66.7% FT

G, 6-0, Grad., Kate Martin: 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game, 53.5% FG, 37.3% 3-point FG, 88.9% FT

F, 6-2, Soph., Hannah Stuelke: 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game, 61.8% FG, 57.1% 3-point FG, 59.6% FT

Probable Maryland Starters

F, Brinae Alexander: 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.0 rebounds per game, 40.6% FG, 41.2% 3-point FG, 76.9% FT

F, Allie Kubek: 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds per game, 53.5% FG, 41.7% 3-point FG, 74.5% FT

G, Shyanne Sellers: 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals per game, 43.2% FG, 29.2% 3-point FG, 85.7% FT

G, Jakia Brown-Turner: 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals per game, 45.2% FG, 26.8% 3-point FG, 77.2% FT

G, Bri McDaniel: 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals per game, 45.9% FG, 45.0% 3-point FG, 83.5% FT

Series History

All-time Series History: Maryland leads, 11-6

Last Meeting: Iowa 89, Maryland 84 in Minneapolis on March 4, 2023

Scouting the Terps

Maryland holds a 12-9 record this season and is 4-6 in conference play after a 87-73, loss against Indiana on Wednesday.

The Terps have lost three straight games.

The Terps had five players score in double-figures led by the red-hot Jakia Brown-Turner, who led Maryland with 22 points. She’s averaging 19.7 points in her last six games. Brown-Tuner has scored 20 or more points in each of her last four games, the first Terp to achieve that since Brionna Jones from March 4-19, 2017.

Bri McDaniel (15), Faith Masonius (11), Lavender Briggs (10), and Brinae Alexander (10) comprised the other double-digit factors for the Terps. It’s the first time Maryland had five scorers with 10 or more in a Big Ten game since Jan. 7, 2023 against Michigan State.

Was without Shyanne Sellers, the team’s leader in points, rebounds, assists and blocks, who did not play in Wednesday’s contest.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Northwestern

National Player of the Year candidate, Caitlin Clark, became the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer and is now second on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list surpassing Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) and Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State).

Clark recorded 35 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds in tonight’s action. It was her 54th career double-double which is good for sixth on the Big Ten’s all-time list.

Clark is the only player in the country with 700+ points, 160+ assists, and 150+ rebounds.

Clark registered her 16th career game with 35+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds which is the most in college women’s basketball since 2009.

Lisa Bluder extended her career-best streak of eight consecutive 20-win seasons. Only C. Vivian Stringer had a longer streak, with 10 consecutive 20+ win seasons.

It was the sixth 100-point outing for Iowa this season.

UI is 35-4 in Big Ten action since Feb. 9, 2022.

Iowa is 15-5 in its last 20 road games.

The Hawkeyes have won four straight against the Wildcats.

Iowa has officially broken an attendance record or sold-out away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in 30-of-32 games this season.

It was Clark’s 50th career game with 30+ points in her career, the most in men’s or women’s college basketball history over the last 25 seasons.

Kate Martin has registered double figures in 14 of the last 18 contests. Martin has scored 15+ points in 10 games this season which is a career-high. Martin finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Hannah Stuelke recorded 17 points and nine rebounds.

In four out of the last six games, Clark has shot 100% from the charity stripe. Clark has scored 20+ points in 107-of-122 career games which is the most in program history.

Iowa has won 13 out of its last 14 against Big Ten foes.

Clark kept her alive streak of 80 consecutive games making a 3-point basket. (NCAA best)

Clark is the first Division-I player to record 3,300+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in a career.

Iowa owns the longest active streak in the AP Top 5 at 14 consecutive weeks.

