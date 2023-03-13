Iowa Hawkeyes March Madness gear 2023

For the 3rd consecutive year, Iowa is going to the NCAA Tournament.

Though the Hawkeys were upset by Ohio State in the Big 10 Tournament, their body of work was enough to solidify them as one of the 68 teams still vying for an NCAA title.

Fanatics has released a couple of Iowa March Madness themed items (along with a few other teams) to celebrate the Hawkeyes’ return to the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa Hawkeyes Fanatics Branded 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness T-Shirt

Iowa Hawkeyes Fanatics Branded 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament March Madness T-Shirt (Fanatics)

Iowa March Madness T-Shirt - $39.99

Fanatics Branded 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness T-Shirt

Fanatics Branded 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament March Madness T-Shirt (Fanatics)

Final Four T-Shirt - $39.99

The Hawkeyes earned the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region, and will take on No. 9 Auburn in the first round on Thursday, March 16 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Now that we know who Iowa will play in the first round, it’s time to celebrate the tournament berth and root the Hawkeyes onto the Final Four.

SHOP IOWA BASKETBALL GEAR AT FANATICS

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire