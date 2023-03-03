Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance

Lukas Van Ness has been tabbed a riser in NFL mock drafts from the second that the Iowa Hawkeyes finished their season. He has had an immense amount of hype surrounding him with all eyes eagerly awaiting his NFL combine performance.

He delivered. And then some. Van Ness didn’t just show up and perform. He showed up and set the NFL world on fire with his speed, strength, size, mobility, fluidity, and all-around performance at the combine.

At Iowa, Van Ness wreaked havoc on backfields every time he took the field. His ability to play outside and rush the passer paired with being able to slide inside and defend the run has so many NFL teams and scouts intrigued in him.

With a stellar performance at the NFL combine, he now has Iowa’s Pro Day ahead of him should he choose to partake in it before eyeing down the NFL draft. Here is what social media had to say about Van Ness at the combine.

Official 40-yard dash time

Official 4.58 40 for Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 2, 2023

Measurements

Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness 6-5, 272 lbs, 34" arm, 11" hand — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) March 2, 2023

Smooth as butter

Lukas Van Ness is so freaking smooth pic.twitter.com/7pvrqWlFbq — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) March 2, 2023

Dominating drill work

Lukas Van Ness is MOVING in these positional drills so far. Good golly — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 2, 2023

Hercules makes it look easy

He's a natural

Lukas Van Ness just looked natural in the coverage drill. And he was playing 3-tech reduced inside a lot last year for Iowa. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 2, 2023

Terrific day at the combine

Lukas Van Ness/@HawkeyeFootball having a terrific #Combine workout. Tested well and looks good in drills. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 2, 2023

Love from the NFL

Top defensive linemen 40-yard dash times

Top 40 Yard Dash Times so Far From Day 1: Nolan Smith – 4.39

Byron Young – 4.43

Robert Beal Jr – 4.48

Adetomiwa Adebawore- 4.49

Yaya Diaby – 4.51

Isaiah Foskey- 4.58

Lukas Van Ness- 4.58

Nick Hampton- 4.58

Isaiah Land- 4.62

KJ Henry- 4.63

Tavius Robinson- 4.66 pic.twitter.com/Hi1JMfxZRE — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) March 2, 2023

Van Ness talks versatility

Lukas Van Ness ran a 4.58 at 6'5", 272 pounds, with 34" arms. He talked earlier this week about how he can use this to his advantage to excel on the outside. pic.twitter.com/jkpn3BI8vd — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 2, 2023

