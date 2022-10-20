What are the Iowa Hawkeyes looking to get out of the Ohio State game?

You know, it feels a bit harder than usual to get pumped up for the upcoming game against Ohio State.

We’ve seen the No. 2 team in the country pretty much bulldoze their way through everyone so far this season, looking like a shoe-in for the College Football Playoff. They have the highest-scoring offense in the nation, averaging 50 points per game so far against their three Big Ten opponents. I mean, they hung 52 points against Wisconsin. This C.J. Stroud offense is operating on another level from the rest of the college football world this year, and they have so many ways of getting it done.

It’s been a pretty rough one for Iowa this season, currently standing with a 3-3 record after their bye week. Their most recent loss was a 6-9 snooze-fest against Illinois. While the defense is up there with the best in college football, the offense is meandering around the worst in the nation. Three times this year they’ve failed to score over 10 points, one of those games coming against an FCS opponent.

I feel like there would be some hope of a potential upset if we didn’t see Iowa get swiftly handled a few weeks ago by a Michigan team that also has College Football Playoff aspirations.

The defense is very good, but they can only do so much when they are out there on the field all the time. You can only hold the best offenses in the nation so much. It’s on Iowa’s offense to do something. They haven’t so far this season, except against Nevada and Rutgers.

So, what are we as a fan base looking to gain from this game against the Buckeyes’ machine? It feels like there isn’t much hope in an upset, but there will always be that lingering sentiment deep down leading up to game day. You will always have that hope that your team will just figure it out and have their best game while your opponent just has their worst.

That’s more the dream, though. What exactly is a realistic goal to have going into a game that is more than likely a loss?

It’s something that I’ve personally struggled with so far this week, just racking my brain for answers and potential positives to be taken. There definitely are positives to take from losses, especially when you aren’t projected to win. That letdown feeling isn’t as much there and you can focus on the things you did good.

One of the biggest problems is that the offense has not provided really any of those hopeful moments this season. Sure, they put up points against Nevada, but, come on, Hawaii put up more points than the Hawkeyes did against them. Rutgers isn’t really the best bar to judge either.

What I really want to see from this game is something from the offense that will inspire hope. The defense will be a mixed bag. It would be ridiculous to expect Iowa to consistently stop that juggernaut offense. The offense, however, can show that they made some improvements over the bye week.

They aren’t going to keep up with the Buckeyes on the scoreboard, I don’t expect Spencer Petras to go toe to toe with C.J. Stroud on Saturday, but they can show us some level of competency. While the season kind of feels like a wash after that Illinois loss, you still have the bulk of your West division schedule on the horizon. Those other teams in the West also look pretty middling this season as well.

Give us some hope for the rest of the season and beyond by showing some offensive improvements this weekend!

