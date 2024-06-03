Iowa Hawkeyes’ legend Dallas Clark joining Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor

He is a legend in Iowa City and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He now becomes a legend in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts cementing his legacy forever.

Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Dallas Clark is officially being inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor. Clark played with the Colts from 2003-2011 and his efforts aren’t to be forgotten.

Time for Dallas to take his place in the Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/1Mg2ZPdwdV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 3, 2024

Dallas Clark spent two years with the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2001-2002 and posted 77 receptions for 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns before being drafted No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Clark was a catalyst during the 2002 season as he was a Unanimous All-American as part of Iowa’s undefeated record in conference play.

Clark went on to be one of Peyton Manning’s favorite targets on the colts with an NFL career that is worthy of every ounce of praise it receives. Clark played in 143 NFL games tallying 505 receptions, 5,665 yards, and 53 touchdowns.

The 2009 season was a career year for Clark as he posted career bests in receptions (100), yards (1,106), and touchdowns (10). He was a First-Team AP All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection as well. Colts fans will remember Dallas Clark as a huge reason behind their 2006 Super Bowl title as he had 281 yards receiving in just three playoff games.

The legend with the Iowa Hawkeyes is now also a confirmed NFL legend with the Indianapolis Colts.

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire