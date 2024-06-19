Iowa Hawkeyes land Mason Woods, son of special teams coordinator LeVar Woods

The Iowa Hawkeyes recruiting pipeline continues to stay strong. They have landed another recruit who is a bit more closely tied to the program than most.

The Hawkeyes have landed Mason Woods, the son of special teams coordinator Levar Woods. The news came from Mason Woods’ social media announcing that he is joining the Iowa Hawkeyes and staying close to home.

Woods is part of the class of 2025 and is among the most local recruits Iowa can get. He is going to be coming from West Senior High School in Iowa City, Iowa.

Per 247Sports, Woods is a three-star recruit. He is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the state of Iowa and the No. 46 overall athlete. He had other offers from Ball State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Miami (Ohio) before committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Woods is a two-way player in high school getting snaps primarily at receiver on offense and has moved around on the defensive side of the football. There is some belief that Woods will make the move to tight end when he joins the Hawkeyes’ program.

Woods is the newest member of Iowa’s 2025 class which currently has eight commits in it. The class currently sits at No. 64 in the nation per 247Sports’ Composite Rank.

