Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kaevon Merriweather, Tory Taylor named Big Ten Players of the Week

After an impressive defensive effort on Saturday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves touting the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in safety Kaevon Merriweather and Big Ten Special Teams player of the Week in punter Tory Taylor.

In a performance that saw the Hawkeyes defense score two touchdowns and force three turnovers, Merriweather was at the very forefront of the effort. Taylor continued to pin the Scarlet Knights deep the entire evening making it a constant uphill battle to move the ball out of deep in their own territory.

Merriweather picked up a fumble caused by Jack Campbell and Sebastian Castro in the second quarter that he ran back 30 yards for a touchdown. He also added on an interception in the third quarter. Merriweather finished the game with three tackles. Merriweather has 17 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, and one defensive touchdown on the year.

IOWA DEFENSE DOES IT AGAIN Kaevon Merriweather SCOOP & SCORE pic.twitter.com/vfJeI2zRDa — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 25, 2022

Tory Taylor delivered the show that many expected when he was called upon to punt. Taylor punted five times for an average of 42.6 yards per punt, a long of 51 yards, and dropped four of them inside the 20-yard line.

Tory Taylor Punt 5 – the cherry on the sundae pic.twitter.com/eFtV2WOqId — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 25, 2022

On the season, Taylor is averaging 47.25 yards per punt, and has put 17 of his punts, over 60%, inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

