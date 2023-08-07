Iowa Hawkeyes just outside initial USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

Could the initial USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll be some training camp bulletin board material for the Iowa Hawkeyes? The Hawkeyes find themselves on the outside looking in of the preseason Coaches Poll.

Iowa is sitting just outside the poll as the 26th team and is receiving the most votes. In total, the Big Ten has four teams ranked—the usual suspects of Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan headline the way. The only Big Ten West team ranked is the Wisconsin Badgers.

Receiving 169 points from the voters, Iowa almost doubled the next closest team left off the initial Coaches Poll top 25. Should Iowa take care of business in Week 1 and teams stumble, the Hawkeyes could quickly find themselves in the top 25.

A look at the full poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 0-0 1643 – 2 Michigan 0-0 1510 – 3 Alabama 0-0 1489 – 4 Ohio State 0-0 1485 – 5 Lousiana State 0-0 1294 – 6 Southern California 0-0 1228 – 7 Penn State 0-0 1181 – 8 Florida State 0-0 1145 – 9 Clemson 0-0 1078 – 10 Tennessee 0-0 991 – 11 Washington 0-0 941 – 12 Texas 0-0 848 – 13 Notre Dame 0-0 841 – 14 Utah 0-0 839 – 15 Oregon 0-0 820 – 16 Texas Christian 0-0 655 – 17 Kansas State 0-0 440 – 18 Oregon State 0-0 365 – 19 Oklahoma 0-0 320 – 20 North Carolina 0-0 315 – 21 Wisconsin 0-0 309 – 22 Mississippi 0-0 303 – 23 Tulane 0-0 225 – 24 Texas Tech 0-0 200 – 25 Texas A&M 0-0 196 –

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; Southern Methodist 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1.

