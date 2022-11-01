Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell named a semifinalist for Bednarik, Butkus Awards

Jack Campbell, the heart and soul of the Iowa Hawkeyes defense, has found himself among the finalists for two nationally prestigious awards given annually. The leader of the Hawkeyes defense, Campbell has proven himself more than worthy to be in the conversation for each of these awards.

The first award Campbell is a finalist for is the Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is given out annually to college football’s best defensive player.

Jack Campbell is a semifinalist for the @BednarikAward, which is awarded to college football's best defensive player!@jackcampbell133 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/kNomzux3dx — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 1, 2022

The second award Campbell has been named a finalist for is the Butkus Award. Named after former NFL linebacking great, this award is given out to the nation’s best linebacker each year.

The honors keep rollin' in for @jackcampbell133… He's been named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Cfp1pmeAvR — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 1, 2022

Campbell is playing at an exceptionally high level this year, just as he has his entire career with the Hawkeyes. Through eight games this season he has accounted for 80 tackles, averaging 10 per game. That is leading the Hawkeyes defense. He also has a pass deflection and an interception to his credit as well.

But more than that, Campbell is a top-notch teammate. He was nearly as excited for the offense recently as he was his defensive unit.

“It was awesome to see those guys, because I know how hard they work, how hard all the coaches work, so to just see them push it through, I wasn’t really surprised at all, but I was just, it’s just awesome to see other people succeed,” Campbell said when describing what it was like seeing the offense’s success.

