Iowa Hawkeyes at Indiana Hoosiers: TV, stream, broadcast details for Tuesday

If momentum is a real thing that carries over from game to game, round two of Iowa-Indiana won’t resemble round one.

Iowa (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) enters the regular season’s final week fresh off one of the greatest comebacks in not only program but NCAA history. The Hawkeyes erased a 13-point deficit against Michigan State in the final 1:34 of regulation to force overtime.

Payton Sandfort’s game-tying 3-pointer just before the end of the second half sent the game into the bonus session all notched up at 101 apiece. From there, Kris Murray and Tony Perkins did the rest in overtime. Iowa won 112-106 and became just the fourth team in men’s Division I history to win after trailing by 11 or more with a minute to play in regulation.

Interestingly enough, Iowa also registered a historic comeback earlier this season against its opponent tonight. The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in program history back on Jan. 5 against then-No. 19 Indiana, rallying from 21 points down to win, 91-89.

Kris Murray was the primary catalyst that night for Iowa, scoring 30 points and reeling in 10 rebounds for a double-double. Filip Rebraca also double-doubled with 19 points and 10 boards.

“I think it says a lot about the character of our team because you guys have all seen a lot of games over the years, the biggest mistake teams make in a situation like that, you always hear us say, don’t try to get it back all at once. What does that mean? You start quick shooting the ball, you start taking an inordinate amount of threes and then now they’re running it back and they’re dunking the ball and all of a sudden 21 becomes 31 and you have no shot.

“We just tried to press them a little, be active in our zone, and execute our offense the way we planned, because early on we couldn’t get anything to drop. We had a couple good looks, they didn’t go, and they were capitalizing. I was just really pleased with our composure at that point,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said after the Indiana win earlier this season.

Story continues

Obviously, Iowa would like to avoid the necessity for any similar theatrics tonight. Here’s how fans can watch, stream and listen to tonight’s contest.

Plus, a look at the key players, injury report and series history between the Hawkeyes and the Hoosiers.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Hawkeye Radio Network: Listen

Broadcast teams

ESPN2: Brian Custer, play-by-play; Robbie Hummel, color analyst; Myron Medcalf, sideline reporter

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Key players

Iowa:

G Ahron Ulis: 6.8 points, 2.4 assists, 1.6 rebounds

G Tony Perkins: 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists

F Kris Murray: 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists

F Connor McCaffery: 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists

F Filip Rebraca: 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks

Indiana:

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists

G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists

G Xavier Johnson: 9.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds

F Miller Kopp: 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists

F Race Thompson: 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists

Injury report

Iowa: No injuries reported.

Indiana: C Logan Duncomb, illness, out indefinitely; Xavier Johnson, foot, Early March; Anthony Leal, ankle, questionable Tuesday

Earlier this season

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa completed the third-largest comeback in program history, erasing a 21-point deficit to win, 91-89. Kris Murray scored 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-6 from downtown. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to record a double-double.

Filip Rebraca registered a double-double as well, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Connor McCaffery scored 16 points, Payton Sandfort added 11 and Tony Perkins chipped in with 10.

All-time series history

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana holds a 106-81 advantage in the series dating back to 1909. The two teams have split the last 10 overall meetings dating back to 2017. Iowa has won three straight over the Hoosiers, including this season’s earlier meeting in Iowa City on Jan. 5 (91-89).

Six of the last nine meetings between the two teams have been decided by two possessions or less, including four one-possession games during that span.

The Hoosiers hold a 62-30 advantage in games played in Bloomington. Iowa’s last victory in Assembly Hall came on Feb. 7, 2019 (77-72).

Michigan State magic

Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa made history against Michigan State, rallying back from 13 points down with 1:34 remaining behind four straight made 3-pointers to close regulation. When it was all said and done, the Hawkeyes won it in overtime, 112-106. It is the Big Ten’s highest-scoring game this season and represents the most points scored by Iowa in the 136-game series history with the Spartans.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire