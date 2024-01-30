Iowa Hawkeyes at Indiana Hoosiers: TV, stream, game notes for Tuesday

The Iowa Hawkeyes enter after collecting a much-needed road victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

Iowa (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) used a big second half from junior forward Payton Sandfort to pull away from Michigan. Sandfort poured in 21 second-half points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-6 from 3-point distance to help propel Iowa to an 88-78 victory.

Sandfort finished with 26 points. Senior guard Tony Perkins was terrific as well, scoring 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting with five assists.

Freshman forward Owen Freeman had another standout performance, too. The 6-foot-10 big from Moline, Ill., added 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to garner another Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award.

The road win put an end to back-to-back losses for the Hawkeyes.

Meanwhile, Indiana (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) comes into tonight looking to stop its own three-game losing streak. The losses for the Hoosiers came against a trio of the Big Ten’s best in No. 2 Purdue (87-66), at No. 6 Wisconsin (91-79) and at No. 14 Illinois (70-62).

As the Hawkeyes hit the road again for another important conference tilt, here’s where Iowa fans can watch, stream and listen to tonight’s contest. Plus, a look at each team’s probable starters and game notes.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

Big Ten Network: Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Brian Butch, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 15.2 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals per game, 46.7% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 80.6% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game, 46.5% FG, 39.3% 3-point FG, 88.9% FT

G, 6-5, Soph., Josh Dix: 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game, 55.1% FG, 47.4% 3-point FG, 90.9% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Ben Krikke: 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game, 56.0% FG, 35.7% 3-point FG, 73.6% FT

F, 6-10, Fr., Owen Freeman: 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks per game, 64.3% FG, 67.8% FT

Probable Indiana Starters

G, 6-3, Sr., Xavier Johnson: 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game, 41.1% FG, 35.0% 3-point FG, 71.4% FT

G, 6-5, Sr., Trey Galloway: 10.5 points, 3.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals per game, 46.7% FG, 28.4% 3-point FG, 50.0% FT

F, 6-8, Fr., Mackenzie Mgbako: 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game, 40.6% FG, 32.9% 3-point FG, 85.5% FT

F, 6-9, Soph., Malik Reneau: 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game, 57.8% FG, 40.6% 3-point FG, 62.4% FT

C, 7-0, Soph., Kel’el Ware: 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 blocks per game, 54.5% FG, 41.7% 3-point FG, 67.6% FT

Series History

All-time Series History: Indiana leads, 106-82

Last Meeting: Iowa 90, Indiana 68 in Bloomington, Ind., on Feb. 28, 2023

Scouting the Hoosiers

The Hoosiers have dropped three straight games — all to nationally-ranked opponents — to fall to 12-8 overall and 4-5 in league play. Indiana lost 70-62 at No. 10 Illinois on Saturday in Champaign.

Since the calendar turned to 2024, Indiana is 2-5 overall. The two wins were at home over Ohio State (71-65) and Minnesota (74-62).

Indiana is 10-2 at home this season with losses to Kansas and Purdue.

Four Hoosier players are averaging in double figures with Malik Reneau leading the team with a 16.7 scoring average. He is shooting a team-best 57.8 percent from the field.

Kal’lel Ware averages 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and has 27 blocks, but he has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Freshman Mackenzie Mgbako adds 10.9 points with a team-high 26 3s, while guard Trey Galloway averages 10.5 points to go along with a team-high 75 assists and 25 steals.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Michigan

The Hawkeyes went on a 10-0 run to begin the second half, erasing a 44-42 halftime deficit.

Iowa outscored Michigan, 46-34, over the final 20 minutes. It is the team’s first win when trailing at the half this season (1-5).

Iowa has won back-to-back road games (at Minnesota, at Michigan). The team is 2-4 on the road this season.

Senior Tony Perkins recorded his third straight 20-point game, finishing with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go along with five assists and three steals. His field goal at the 11:41 mark in the second half made him the 52nd 1,000 point scorer in program history. It is the first time in his career he has scored 20+ in three straight games. It was Perkins’ sixth 20-point game this season and the 12th of his career. Perkins also had five assists, his seventh game with five or more assists. It was his eighth game this season with at least three steals.

Junior Payton Sandfort tied a career-high with 26 points, making 10-of-14 field goals, including 6-of-8 3-pointers. Sandfort scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half. It was his fourth 20-point game this season. The forward tied a career-high with six 3-pointers. He has made at least five 3-point field goals three times, four seven times and three or more in 11 games.

Freshman Owen Freeman finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. He made 5-of-9 field goals and went 5-of-5 from the free throw line. The forward has scored in double digits in seven of the last eight games and in 12 contests this season. It is his seventh game with three or more blocks. He has 34 blocks this season, tied for the fifth-most by a freshman in program history.

The Hawkeyes shot 53.4 percent from the floor, making 31-of-58 field goals. Iowa shot 55.6 percent (15-of-27) in the second half. Iowa is 9-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field. Iowa made eight 3-point field goals. The team is 7-1 when making at least eight 3s.

Iowa went 18-of-18 from the free throw line, tying a single game school record. It is the sixth time in program history the team has made 100 percent of its free throws (min. 13 attempts).

