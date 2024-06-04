Iowa Hawkeyes in hopeful spot in ESPN’s QB tier rankings

The quarterback situation for the Iowa Hawkeyes is beginning to feel like the never-ending topic of discussion that finds itself with the same result at the end of each season.

Could the 2024 college football season be different? There is some optimism. For the first time in a while, Iowa appears they may have two capable quarterbacks on the depth chart in Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan, a transfer receiving some hype.

No one is expecting Iowa to be one of the elite quarterback rooms in the country. But that’s okay. If they can steady the ship and be in the middle of the pack, they’ll be just fine with their defense.

As far as where they rank among all 134 schools, ESPN slotted all schools into 20 tiers and placed Iowa into Tier 13, “Year II, Part II” in their recent QB rankings. This tier is described as teams who need a big step forward.

Well, each of these likely starters fits the bill, returning for Year 2 in a familiar place with a chance to take a big step forward. It’s just that step needs to be a bit bigger than other Year 2 transfers. – David Hale, ESPN

Fortunately for Iowa, forward seems like the only way that they could go with more depth and a new offensive coordinator in Tim Lester. Other schools in this tier include Auburn, Houston, and fellow Big Ten members Illinois and Purdue.

