Iowa Hawkeyes grab first defensive back commit in 2024 class

Hello again, Sunshine State. The Iowa Hawkeyes grabbed their second commit from Florida as three-star defensive back Rashad Godfrey announced his commitment to the black and gold.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pound defensive back out of Armwood High School in Seffner, Fla., picked Iowa over offers from schools such as Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Duke, Boston College, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Tulane and North Dakota State.

Godfrey is Iowa’s 18th commit in the 2024 class and the Hawkeyes’ first in the defensive backfield.

“I want to thank my family and parents for supporting me and guiding me throughout this process. Also want to thank the whole Armwood coaching staff as well as all of my teammates and friends for pushing me and helping me achieve my dreams.

“With that being said, I would like to announce I am committing to the University of Iowa! #GoHawkeyes,” Godfrey wrote in his Twitter announcement.

Rated as a three-star commit by On3, the recruiting service regards Godfrey as the nation’s No. 107 safety and the No. 168 player from Florida.

The Hawkeyes offered in mid-June and quickly surged to the top of Godfrey’s list of offers. Hawkeye Insider‘s Sean Bock and Go Iowa Awesome‘s Eliot Clough wasted no time putting in a 247Sports crystal ball prediction and a Rivals FutureCast to the Hawkeyes following Godfrey receiving his offer.

That’s been proven prophetic now.

The final tipping point in Iowa’s direction was Godfrey’s visit for the Hawkeye Tailgater beginning on June 23. After committing, Godfrey told Hawkeye Report’s Blair Sanderson how the trip to Iowa City helped convince him that black and gold were the proper colors for him.

“It felt like home. The coaches were great and the players treated me as if I was already on the team,” Godfrey said.

Now, Godfrey gets to join a defensive coordinator in Phil Parker that he had the highest of praise for.

“Why not play for the best defensive coordinator in college football? I feel like I can become a top DB there and develop really fast,” Godfrey said.

Per MaxPreps, Godfrey appeared in eight games last season with Armwood and registered 13 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception.

Here’s a look at Godfrey’s junior Hudl tape. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.

Rashad Godfrey's Recruiting Profile

On3 ranking: 3-star commit, No. 107 safety, No. 168 player from Florida

Vitals

Hometown Seffner, Fla. Projected Position DB Height 6-2 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on June 13

Visited on June 23

Committed on July 5

Other offers

Florida Atlantic

South Florida

Boston College

Duke

Coastal Carolina

East Carolina

Tulane

Charlotte

North Dakota State

Liberty

Connecticut

Western Michigan

Arkansas State

Georgia State

Tennessee Tech

Delaware

Jackson State

Twitter

