Iowa Hawkeyes’ future Big Ten football schedules from 2024-28 unveiled

Riley Donald
·1 min read

The Big Ten officially will look different than what we have come to know. The new future schedules from 2024-2028 have been announced and they include the matchups against the new additions.

Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC have all departed from the Pac-12 and will be members of the Big Ten beginning in 2024. With that, new schedules were required and they are hot off the press.

The Big Ten is using a set of protected games for each member so that they can retain rivals. The Iowa Hawkeyes will retain matchups against Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are also the only team in the Big Ten that will get to have three protected rivalries.

As the landscape of college football nears a change that will give us new, exciting matchups, the conference expands geographically and now covers the nation. Here is a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes’ new Big Ten football schedules from 2024 through 2028.

2024 Schedule

Home:

  • Illinois State

  • Iowa State

  • Troy

  • Nebraska

  • Northwestern

  • Washington

  • Wisconsin

Away:

2025 Schedule

Home:

Away:

2026 Schedule

Home:

  • Nebraska

  • Ohio State

  • Purdue

  • Wisconsin

Away:

  • Illinois

  • Michigan

  • Minnesota

  • Northwestern

  • Washington

2027 Schedule

Home:

  • Maryland

  • Michigan

  • Minnesota

  • UCLA

  • USC

Away:

  • Indiana

  • Nebraska

  • Oregon

  • Wisconsin

2028 Schedule

Home:

  • Illinois

  • Nebraska

  • Rutgers

  • Wisconsin

Away:

  • Michigan State

  • Minnesota

  • Penn State

  • Purdue

  • USC

