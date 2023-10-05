Iowa Hawkeyes’ future Big Ten football schedules from 2024-28 unveiled
The Big Ten officially will look different than what we have come to know. The new future schedules from 2024-2028 have been announced and they include the matchups against the new additions.
Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC have all departed from the Pac-12 and will be members of the Big Ten beginning in 2024. With that, new schedules were required and they are hot off the press.
The Big Ten is using a set of protected games for each member so that they can retain rivals. The Iowa Hawkeyes will retain matchups against Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are also the only team in the Big Ten that will get to have three protected rivalries.
As the landscape of college football nears a change that will give us new, exciting matchups, the conference expands geographically and now covers the nation. Here is a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes’ new Big Ten football schedules from 2024 through 2028.
2024 Schedule
Home:
Illinois State
Iowa State
Troy
Nebraska
Northwestern
Washington
Wisconsin
Away:
Maryland
Minnesota
UCLA
2025 Schedule
Home:
Florida Atlantic
UMass
Indiana
Michigan State
Minnesota
Away:
2026 Schedule
Home:
Nebraska
Ohio State
Purdue
Wisconsin
Away:
Illinois
Minnesota
Northwestern
Washington
2027 Schedule
Home:
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
UCLA
USC
Away:
Indiana
Nebraska
Oregon
Wisconsin
2028 Schedule
Home:
Illinois
Nebraska
Rutgers
Wisconsin
Away:
Michigan State
Minnesota
Penn State
Purdue
USC
