Iowa Hawkeyes’ future Big Ten football schedules from 2024-28 unveiled

The Big Ten officially will look different than what we have come to know. The new future schedules from 2024-2028 have been announced and they include the matchups against the new additions.

Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC have all departed from the Pac-12 and will be members of the Big Ten beginning in 2024. With that, new schedules were required and they are hot off the press.

The Big Ten is using a set of protected games for each member so that they can retain rivals. The Iowa Hawkeyes will retain matchups against Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are also the only team in the Big Ten that will get to have three protected rivalries.

As the landscape of college football nears a change that will give us new, exciting matchups, the conference expands geographically and now covers the nation. Here is a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes’ new Big Ten football schedules from 2024 through 2028.

2024 Schedule

Home:

Illinois State

Iowa State

Troy

Nebraska

Northwestern

Washington

Wisconsin

Away:

Maryland

Michigan State

Minnesota

Ohio State

UCLA

2025 Schedule

Home:

Florida Atlantic

UMass

Indiana

Michigan State

Minnesota

Oregon

Penn State

Away:

Iowa State

Nebraska

Rutgers

USC

Wisconsin

2026 Schedule

Home:

Nebraska

Ohio State

Purdue

Wisconsin

Away:

Illinois

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Washington

2027 Schedule

Home:

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

UCLA

USC

Away:

Indiana

Nebraska

Oregon

Wisconsin

2028 Schedule

Home:

Illinois

Nebraska

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Away:

Michigan State

Minnesota

Penn State

Purdue

USC

