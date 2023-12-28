Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Hayden Large named a Lowman Trophy finalist

While some may say that the Heisman Trophy is among the most prestigious trophies of them all, there is another trophy out there that is just as legendary.

The Lowman Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s best collegiate fullback by the podcast Pardon My Take, is such an award. This award recognizes true greatness and grittiness in the trenches for the unsung heroes of the game of football.

Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Hayden Large exemplifies that. His effort and performance have earned him a spot among the finalists for this year’s Lowman Trophy.

Large is one of eight finalists that include Kalel Mullings and Max Bredeson of Michigan, Ben Sinnott of Kansas State, Eli Heidenreich of the Naval Academy, Earnest Crowder of Texas A&M, Stone Eby of SMU, and Owen Burk of the Air Force Academy.

Hayden Large is the ideal Lowman Trophy finalist in part due to his name being fitting. The fullback is 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 250 pounds. He is true to his last name.

Stats don’t matter as much for the Lowman Trophy, either. While Large did appear in 13 games and had 3 receptions for 13 yards, his work often doesn’t appear in stat sheets. He was often tasked with meeting linebackers in the hole and lead blocking for Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson.

Hayden Large Fullback in the Flat Alert pic.twitter.com/Gt7omyGcGE — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 4, 2023

The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the few teams in America that rosters and still utilizes that fullback. Hayden Large is the epitome of Iowa football, fullbacks, and the Lowman Trophy.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire