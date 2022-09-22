Iowa Hawkeyes have full stable of running backs, Kirk Ferentz confident in group

For the first time of the 2022 college football season, the Iowa Hawkeyes enter a game with their full complement of running backs. There have been some injuries and unforeseen circumstances causing the Hawkeyes to have only two, sometimes just one, of their top backs suited up.

Heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Iowa will have their top three backs ready to go. Gavin Williams, Leshon Williams, and Kaleb Johnson are ready to go and can each be expected to see time Saturday night.

“Yeah, he is. He’s full speed and doing great, and just a tough week,” Kirk Ferentz said very definitively when asked about Leshon Williams’ availability this weekend.

Gavin Williams made his presence felt last week with 57 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards. His ability in multiple facets of the offense can exploit a defense and was a weapon last weekend.

Kaleb Johnson had his coming out party last weekend running for 103 yards and two touchdowns to show off his explosiveness and natural speed. Ferentz has confidence in the young back and elaborated on it this week.

“If you earn it, you’re going to get it. He certainly has earned it. He’s done a really good job,” Ferentz said when asked if Johnson will see more opportunities.

“I think he’s earned our confidence and is earning more and more from everybody as we go, and so yeah, if you do that, you get a chance to play. That’s a good thing certainly, and it was great to see him look like he did because we’ve seen him look like that occasionally in August, and it’s good, and hopefully there’s some consistency there with him. Great young guy.”

As the Hawkeyes look to build on their offensive output last week, the three backs are key components to this offense churning out yards and first downs. Saturday night will be the first chance to see the trio stamp their mark on a game.

