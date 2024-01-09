Iowa Hawkeyes finish 2023 season ranked No. 24 in final AP Top 25 college football poll

A year that was a bit up and down for the Iowa Hawkeyes at times showed no shortage of storylines and drama. From the 4-0 start to the stretch run to win the Big Ten West crown, to the sputtering at the end of the year.

Despite all of that, Iowa had a year that saw them ranked for most of the season and ending the year ranked No. 24 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the 2023 college football season.

The Hawkeyes battled through a media frenzy during the announcement that Brian Ferentz would be out as offensive coordinator when the season was finished and still managed to accomplish their goal as division champs.

The Hawkeyes finished the year 10-4 overall with a 7-2 mark in Big Ten play. This marks the 11th time that an Iowa team led by Kirk Ferentz has finished the season ranked. This is also the fifth time since 2018 that the Hawkeyes have ended the season ranked.

A look at the full AP Top 25 Poll to finish the 2023-24 college football season:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 15-0 1525 – 2 Washington 14-1 1459 – 3 Texas 12-2 1356 – 4 Georgia 13-1 1328 +2 5 Alabama 12-2 1321 – 6 Oregon 12-2 1175 +2 7 Florida State 13-1 1475 -2 8 Missouri 11-2 1092 +1 9 Ole Miss 1-2 1030 +2 10 Ohio State 11-2 1006 -3 11 Arizona 10-3 861 +3 12 LSU 10-3 853 +1 13 Penn State 10-3 796 -3 14 Notre Dame 10-3 745 +1 15 Oklahoma 10-3 691 -3 16 Oklahoma State 10-4 528 +6 17 Tennessee 9-4 442 +8 18 Kansas State 9-4 402 19 Louisville 10-4 398 -3 20 Clemson 9-4 327 – 21 North Carolina State 9-4 244 -2 22 SMU 11-3 183 -5 23 Kansas 9-4 153 – 24 Iowa 10-4 150 -4 25 Liberty 13-1 139 -7

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon St. 96, West Virginia 90, Tulane 76, James Madison 52, Southern Cal 35, Memphis 32, Utah 14, Troy 10, Air Force 8, Toledo 7, Duke 6, Kentucky 4, UCLA 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, UTSA 3, Wyoming 2, Northwestern 2, Ohio 1.

