Iowa Hawkeyes fall out of the US LBM Coaches Poll after Penn State debacle

The Iowa Hawkeyes went into Week 4 ranked and are entering Week 5 not only out of the polls, but barely receiving any votes. The 31-0 loss to Penn State was a statement loss, which is something few teams want to have on their resume.

The loss showed Iowa’s incompetence on offense and had Iowa fans begging for something to change. The offense simply did nothing and it was a long night in Happy Valley for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa now looks ahead to a Week 5 matchup back at home inside Kinnick Stadium as they prepare to host the Michigan State Spartans. Iowa will look to get back on track and figure out what it is going to take on offense.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4 is listed below.

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire