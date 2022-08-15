Iowa Hawkeyes excluded from 2022 preseason Associated Press top 25 poll

The Associated Press has just released their preseason top 25 media poll for the 2022 college football season. One team not included within that poll is the Iowa Hawkeyes. They are on the outside looking in, albeit one of the top teams that received top 25 votes.

The Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and Iowa Hawkeyes make up the top three teams outside of the rankings that received votes. This is the second recent poll Iowa has been snubbed from as they were also excluded from the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Big Ten makes up just four teams within the AP top 25 right now as the Ohio State Buckeyes come in at No. 2, the Michigan Wolverines sit at No. 8, the Michigan State Spartans are at No. 15, and the Wisconsin Badgers round out the Big Ten at No. 18.

The full top 10 of the preseason AP Poll looks like this: Alabama at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, Notre Dame at No. 5, Texas A&M at No. 6, Utah at No. 7, Michigan at No. 8, Oklahoma at No. 9 and Baylor at No. 10.

Here’s a look at the full preseason Associated Press Poll.

Rank Team Points 1st Place Votes 1 Alabama 1,566 54 2 Ohio State 1,506 6 3 Georgia 1,455 3 4 Clemson 1,292 – 5 Notre Dame 1,242 – 6 Texas A&M 1,212 – 7 Utah 1,209 – 8 Michigan 1,203 – 9 Oklahoma 956 – 10 Baylor 884 – 11 Oregon 831 – 12 Oklahoma State 814 – 13 North Carolina State 752 – 14 Southern California 711 – 15 Michigan State 631 – 16 Miami (FL) 476 – 17 Pittsburgh 383 – 18 Wisconsin 365 – 19 Arkansas 348 – 20 Kentucky 332 – 21 Ole Miss 324 – 22 Wake Forest 303 – 23 Cincinnati 265 – 24 Houston 263 – 25 BYU 234 –

Others Receiving Votes:

Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

