Iowa Hawkeyes duo among CBS Sports’ top 100 NFL players

Two Iowa Hawkeyes were recently featured in Pete Prisco of CBS Sports’ top 100 NFL players of 2022 rankings.

Unsurprisingly, star San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle didn’t last too long before coming off the board. Kittle, who has registered 350 receptions, 4,668 receiving yards and 21 touchdown grabs in his career thus far, checked in as the NFL’s No. 15 player overall according to Prisco.

In terms of being the best all-round tight end, he is it. He can run, catch and block. There aren’t many who can do all three at the level he does it. He was limited to 14 games last season, but still caught 71 passes. – Prisco, CBS Sports.

The only massive flaw to find in Kittle’s game is his struggles to stay on the field. He’s only played one full season back in 2018. When he is healthy, though, he is a game-changer for the 49ers.

In one of the best running schemes in the league, Kittle is an extra lineman for San Fran. He isn’t just a good blocker for the position, he’s a dominant blocker in general. As an Iowa tight end, this should come as no surprise. He is Jimmy G’s most reliable target and is extremely tough to bring down in the open field.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is already recognized as one of the league’s elite. The third-year tackle was ranked as the 32nd-best player in the league by Prisco.

He might be the best right tackle in the league, which is impressive since he’s entering his third season. He is outstanding in pass protection and should get better as he matures. – Prisco, CBS Sports.

Wirfs has been outstanding from the moment he stepped foot in the league. He’s started in all 38 games he’s appeared in so far. In just two years, he’s become a Super Bowl champion and a first-team All-Pro selection. He already has a career better than most and will continue to keep rising in the rankings.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Brandon Scherff was also listed by Prisco as an honorable mention selection.

