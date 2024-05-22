Iowa Hawkeyes on the cusp of Big Ten elite in On3’s Power Rankings

Don’t look now, but the Iowa Hawkeyes are starting to get some national love as the 2024-25 college football approaches. The rumblings around this team are starting to get a little bit louder and has some asking just how good they can be.

The Hawkeyes are returning a ton of production, which is bolstered by eight starters on defense returning, and are climbing their way into top 25 rankings as the summer nears.

With spring ball and the transfer portal closed, Iowa is sitting on the cusp of being ranked among the Big Ten elite by On3. Their post-spring Big Ten Power Rankings have Iowa sitting at No. 6 in the conference.

Many of the usual suspects are sitting ahead of Iowa. The top four, in order, consist of Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, and Penn State. Just ahead of the Hawkeyes sits the Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 5

The top four are hard to argue as each one of them has a case to potentially make the College Football Playoff this year. The Cornhuskers are still in their rebuilding phase under head coach Matt Rhule, although he seems to be building quickly.

Should these power rankings hold true for the schedule this upcoming season, the Hawkeyes are fortunate. While they do draw Ohio State, the Buckeyes and Nebraska are the only two teams slotted above them appearing on the schedule.

