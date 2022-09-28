Iowa Hawkeyes: Cooper DeJean is the highest-graded CB in the country this season

Welcome to the show, Cooper DeJean! The Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore cornerback has done nothing but take over games and excel through the first four weeks of the season in his first season starting.

With three interceptions through four games, a myriad of big hits, and plenty of disruptions in the passing game for opponents, DeJean is the highest graded cornerback in the entire country through the first four games per Pro Football Focus.

Iowa’s Cooper DeJean: Highest graded CB through four weeks ⭐️ 90.6 overall grade

⭐️ 0 TDs allowed

⭐️ 3 INTs pic.twitter.com/DnyfWat0I7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 28, 2022

DeJean is excelling at cornerback but has also spent some time playing safety and filling in at Iowa’s “CASH” position which is best described as a mix of a linebacker and safety that can defend in the passing game while also come fill in on run plays.

He not only leads the Hawkeyes in interceptions with three, but leads in pass breakups as well with five. He has a nose for the ball. Not only does he defend the pass, though. DeJean is third on the Hawkeyes defense with 24 tackles.

One thing to keep an eye on after DeJean’s stellar interception return for a touchdown against Rutgers is the outside possibility of seeing him take some offensive snaps. He has offensive experience from high school and they are some gaudy numbers highlighting his sheer athletic ability.

Per the Iowa Hawkeyes official site, here is DeJean’s offensive background:

Holds school records for pass completions and passing yards in a season, career passing yards and passing touchdowns, receptions in a game, receptions and receiving yards in a season, touchdown receptions in a career, and total yards in a season . . . scored winning touchdown in final minutes of state title game as a senior . . . completed 199-of-331 pass attempts for 3,447 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior, with nine interceptions . . . also rushed 131 times for 1,235 yards and 24 touchdowns.

DeJean’s output has exploded this year with the chance he has been given and he is running with it. Expect to see him around the ball a lot more and continuing to make plays as a cornerstone piece for this defense.

