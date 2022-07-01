Iowa Hawkeyes’ commits, fans react on social media to Kadyn Proctor’s commitment
The Iowa Hawkeyes officially landed a commitment from their biggest target—no pun intended—in the 2023 recruiting class. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Thursday afternoon, spurning his other final choice in the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The 6-foot-7, 330 pound tackle out of Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa, followed the path that his old teammate Xavier Nwankpa took in the 2022 cycle, choosing the Hawkeyes instead of some of college football’s traditional heavyweights.
In addition to Alabama, Proctor chose Iowa over offers from schools such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.
Nwankpa chose Iowa over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and USC.
According to 247Sports’ list of Iowa’s all-time football commits, Proctor is the highest-rated commit Iowa has landed since the year 2000 and Nwankpa is No. 10 on that list.
With Proctor’s commitment, Iowa now possesses the nation’s No. 15 class nationally according to 247Sports, the No. 15 class according to Rivals and the No. 16 class according to On3. The Hawkeyes’ class checks in as the Big Ten’s No. 4 class according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.
According to ESPN, Proctor is the nation’s No. 6 player in the 2023 class and the No. 2 offensive tackle. Rivals also ranks Proctor as five-star commit, the nation’s No. 14 player overall, and the top offensive tackle.
Meanwhile, On3 and 247Sports both list Proctor as a four-star commit. According to 247Sports, Proctor is the nation’s No. 7 player overall and the top offensive tackle. On3 ranks Proctor as the No. 31 player nationally and the No. 4 offensive tackle. However, he is rated as a five-star commit in both the 247Sports composite rankings and the On3 consensus rankings.
While, yes, there’s the in-state tie here with both, these decisions and simply landing players of this caliber could make the Hawkeyes a more attractive destination to high-profile targets to close the 2023 class, in the coming years and signal an uptick in Iowa’s overall recruiting moving forward.
It’s an exciting time to be an Iowa fan. Naturally, the rest of Iowa’s current 2023 commits were fired up as was the entirety of Hawkeyes Nation. Here’s some of the best social media reactions to Proctor’s decision to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Kadyn Proctor drops the announcement
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Marco Lainez III weighs in
— Marco (@MarcoLainez5) June 30, 2022
Trevor Lauck celebrates
https://t.co/NWOqJm1IbS pic.twitter.com/TgQChMDLco
— Trevor Lauck (@TrevorLauck) June 30, 2022
Hawkeye state
HAWKEYE STATE🐤 Welcome home. https://t.co/U8qZnjAIAh pic.twitter.com/ZRsf2fmv3Y
— Leighton Jones (@LJones7676) June 30, 2022
Welcome to the family, KP
Welcome to the family KP!! 🟡⚫️ https://t.co/ib3bLDTUtl
— Cannon Leonard (@CannonLeonard1) June 30, 2022
Alex Mota is jacked
Lfgggggg🖤💛 https://t.co/PNsrKhn88p
— Mota (@_AlexMota23) June 30, 2022
Let's go!!!
LETS GOOOO!!!🟡⚫️ https://t.co/Zin4d4ofn9 pic.twitter.com/lqDvYNEOZe
— Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (@madduxjohnson5) June 30, 2022
He's home
He’s home☺️🐥🐥 https://t.co/x45SMglTNS
— Zach Lutmer (@LutmerZach) June 30, 2022
Meant to be
It was meant to be 💛🖤🤘🏾#SWARM23 https://t.co/YB0Q4YPPNu
— David Caulker (@DavidCaulker23) June 30, 2022
John Nestor puts the 'Clones on blast
terrible timing lol 🐤🐤 https://t.co/hhNNfFCnmE
— John Nestor (@johnnestor_7) June 30, 2022
Speaking of Iowa State
Iowa State football has NEVER gotten a 5* recruit in football.
Iowa has 2 in the last 8 months.
— Sam (@sammmidd) June 30, 2022
2023 in-state gold mine
Instate Iowa Class (2023)
Kadyn Proctor 5⭐️
Ben Kueter 3⭐️
Alex Mota 3⭐️
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson 3⭐️
David Caulker 3⭐️
Zach Lutmer 3⭐️
Aidan Hall 3⭐️
— IASportz (@IAsportz) June 30, 2022
Xavier Nwankpa knew
been known for awhile 🐤🐤 pic.twitter.com/qtxSzes3zV
— Xavier “X” Nwankpa (@xaviernwankpa01) June 30, 2022
Got the whole fam
Yessir we got the whole fam @xaviernwankpa01 https://t.co/oQnznPM1iC
— Gavin Williams (@gwill_25) June 30, 2022
Iowa recruiting is red hot
Iowa football recruiting is hot right now and I’m still expecting a lot from the team this season. They have a great opportunity to build on success for years to come
— Slater (@SlaterKinnick_) June 27, 2022
Hey, Alabama...
Hey @BarstoolAlabama
How’s it feel to lose out on this? pic.twitter.com/NQht1EFaVK
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) June 30, 2022
Sour grapes? Sour grapes
he’s from Iowa. hope he has a stellar career at Iowa. just remember this tho, y’all lost to Kentucky in football. imagine playing us. https://t.co/aA1Z9nlCei
— Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) June 30, 2022
Homegrown Hawkeye
B🐤🐤🐤🐤🐤🐤🐤🐤MMMMM!!!!! That’s a BIG #HomegrownHawkeye staying home to rep the Black and Gold!!! #Swarm23 #OLineU pic.twitter.com/YIUsby0RVc
— Tyler Barnes (@TylerBarnesIOWA) June 30, 2022
