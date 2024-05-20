Iowa Hawkeyes climb into ESPN’s post-spring top 25 rankings

The Iowa Hawkeyes remained rank for most of the 2023 season with the worst offense in the country. So, with a new offensive coordinator who literally has to simply not be dead last, one would think they are primed to be ranked once again in 2024.

After not being ranked in many of the early top 25 rankings, Iowa seems to have gathered some momentum from outlets across the country and are climbing. This time, the Hawkeyes find themselves cracking ESPN’s post-spring top 25 at No. 23.

Spring update: Who got a louder roar in Iowa City this past spring? Former college women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark when she led Iowa to the national championship game? Or football coach Kirk Ferentz when he announced the Hawkeyes were taking new offensive coordinator Tim Lester’s playbook and “going with it”? Under Brian Ferentz, the former offensive coordinator and coach’s son, the Hawkeyes ranked 132nd in the FBS in scoring (15.4 points) and 130th in passing (118.6 yards) last season. Somehow, they finished 10-4 and played Michigan for a Big Ten title. Imagine what they’ll do if they average 21 points? Quarterback Cade McNamara was limited in the spring after tearing the ACL in his left knee in early October. The receiver room is thin, and Ferentz said the offensive line needs to do a better job blocking. But at least they know coordinator Phil Parker’s defense is going to be salty with eight starters back. – Mark Schlabach, ESPN

The ranking makes sense. Iowa has a loaded defense coming back. They are going to return starters at all three levels and should be near the in both the Big Ten and America in most statistical categories with defensive coordinator Phil Parker calling the shots.

If Kirk Ferentz truly lets Tim Lester have control of the offense, Iowa becomes a team with an outside shot at the College Football Playoff. With even an average, mediocre offense, this team can take some pressure off of the defense to not have to be absolutely perfect each week and keep them rested.

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire