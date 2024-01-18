Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark holds at No. 1 in ESPN’s WNBA mock draft

Should she leave the Iowa Hawkeyes after this year, Caitlin Clark is surely looking at the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She is nearly unanimous among outlets to be the first player off the board as they hope she can change their franchises’ fortunes.

In ESPN’s recent WNBA mock draft from Michael Voepel, Caitlin Clark holds as the No. 1 overall pick to the Indiana Fever.

Iowa is selling out home and away games; tickets are going for big bucks on the secondary market; and the cereal named after Clark sold out almost immediately in Iowa grocery stores. (Now, it’s being sold on eBay.) Analyst Debbie Antonelli refers to the Iowa star’s impact as “Clarkonomics,” and the Fever would love to be part of it. Clark is averaging 31.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists. (Could return to college for 2024-25.) – Voepel, ESPN

Voepel hits the nail on the head with his analysis of Clark. She brings everything you could want on the court. She can shoot, gets to the hoop, is creative, and also finds her teammates open shots.

What you can’t put on a scouting report is what she brings to a team, fan base and city. Caitlin Clark is a rock star in women’s sports right now. They have the “Caitlin Clark Effect” termed for her ability to sell out arenas.

WNBA teams want her in their jersey to bring in ticket sales, apparel, and more endorsements. Clark already has a long list of NIL deals surely to follow her to the WNBA.

Her decision remains to be seen and there is a lot for her to weigh, but whatever and whenever she decides, she has the top draft spot waiting for her.

The rest of the top five in ESPN’s recent mock draft is as follows: Stanford power forward Cameron Brink No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks, UConn guard Paige Bueckers No. 3 to the Phoenix Mercury, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso No. 4 to the Seattle Storm and Tennessee power forward No. 5 Rickea Jackson to the Dallas Wings.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire