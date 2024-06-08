Iowa Hawkeyes’ Brody Brecht declares for the MLB Draft

After a great run with the Iowa Hawkeyes, it is time for Brody Brecht to move on. The Hawkeyes’ pitcher has announced his intent to head to the MLB Draft after a successful career in Iowa City.

The flamethrower continued to grow this year and posted another strong season that included a selection as a First-Team All-Big Ten member. In arguably his best season with Iowa, Brecht improved his numbers in nearly every statistical category and will now be headed to the big leagues.

As expected, Brody Brecht will be headed to the MLB Draft after spending three years with the Hawkeyes. “Dreams come true 🙏 Thank you Iowa🖤💛” pic.twitter.com/F8W8XryC2f — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) June 7, 2024

This last season, Brecht pitched 15 games and posted a 3.33 ERA. He allowed just 46 hits in 78.1 innings pitched and had 128 strikeouts to only 48 walks. His career ERA at Iowa is 3.49 with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 281 strikeouts to 135 walks.

Brecht, a talented multi-sport athlete, came to Iowa with the intent of playing football and baseball. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and committed to Iowa as a wide receiver as part of the class of 2021.

He played sparingly with the Hawkeyes recording just nine receptions for 87 yards in his short-lived football career before making the correct choice to dedicate himself fully to focusing on baseball.

Brecht finds himself among the late picks of the first round of the MLB Draft with projections slotting him in the mid-20s as a landing spot.

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire