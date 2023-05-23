Iowa Hawkeyes’ Brad Banks cracks ESPN’s top 75 quarterbacks of the 2000s

The Iowa Hawkeyes have had their fair share of stars, nationally-known individuals, and electric performances. Right near the top of that list is former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks. He is one of the best quarterbacks to play at Iowa, although it was a much smaller sample size than many others.

Despite manning the position for just one season in 2002, Banks’ electrifying performance that year has landed him among ESPN’s top 75 quarterbacks of the 2000s.

Years: 2001-02

Stats: 3,155 passing yards, 58% completion rate, 30 TD, 7 INT, 7 rushing TD A one-year wonder? Sure, but what a year it was. After winning 11 total games in Kirk Ferentz’s first three years as Iowa head coach, the Hawkeyes won 11 in 2002 and Banks went from relative unknown to Heisman runner-up to Carson Palmer. – Bill Connelly, ESPN.

While Banks doesn’t necessarily rank first in Iowa’s passing record books due to his one season, there is more than a fair foundation that he has the claim to the single most impressive season by any Iowa quarterback.

The top 10 quarterbacks of the 2000s were listed as follows:

